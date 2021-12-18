New Orleans Pelicans have five players listed as out for Sunday's game at the Philadelphia 76ers

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed five players on the Injury Report as being out for Sunday's game at the Philadelphia 76ers.

Guard Jose Alvarado (G League assignment), forward Daulton Hommes (G League/right fibular stress fracture), guard Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), guard Didi Louzada (league suspension) and forrward Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) are the players who will miss the game.

The Pelicans (10-21) will be trying to win three straight games for the first time this season while Philadelphia (15-15) will attempt to climb above .500. The start time has been moved to 6 p.m. Sunday and you can watch the game on Bally Sports New Orleans or listen on ESPN 100.3 or on the team app presented by Verizon.