New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli added to Rising Stars Game

February 13, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today that Pelicans rookie forward Nicolò Melli has been added as an injury replacement for the Rising Stars Game at NBA All-Star Weekend. Melli, a native of Italy, will replace Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton (Bahamas) on Team World due to an ankle injury. Melli will join fellow Pelicans rookies Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Team World – Canada) and Zion Williamson (Team USA) in the Rising Stars Game, which will take place at the United Center on Friday, February 14 at 8:00 p.m. CT on TNT and ESPN Radio in the United States.

Melli, 6-9, 235, has appeared in 42 games this season (six starts), averaging 6.1 points while shooting .373 from three-point range, ranking him 6th among rookies, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Over his last 13 games, Melli is averaging 8.3 points on .532 shooting from the floor, including .478 from three-point range.

Prior to joining the Pelicans, Melli spent 12 years overseas, most recently playing for Fenerbahçe (Turkey). Melli has becomes the sixth player in team history to be named to the Rising Stars game, joining Alexander-Walker and Williamson this season, as well as Chris Paul, Anthony Davis and Buddy Hield.