Brandon Ingram named Western Conference Player of the Week

February 7, 2022

The NBA announced earlier this afternoon that Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

In three games played, Ingram averaged 27.3 points, 9.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks while committing just five total turnovers and leading the Pelicans to a 3-0 record. Ingram finished the week one of just two players in the NBA to average at least 27 points and nine assists in three or more games. Ingram shot .475 from the field, .400 from three-point range, and .846 from the foul stripe. Ingram notched back-to-back games with double-digit assists for the first time in his career at Denver and Houston, tying his career high with 12 dimes in each.

Ingram’s Player of the Week honor is the third of his career, after earning the award in each of the last two seasons. Ingram is one of three players in team history to win the award multiple times, joining Chris Paul (eight) and Anthony Davis (five).