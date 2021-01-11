Darius Miller
Pelicans

New Orleans at Dallas game postponed

Posted: Jan 11, 2021

JANUARY 11, 2021

The National Basketball Association games scheduled for tonight between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Arena and tomorrow between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls at United Center have been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The NBA and NBPA will be meeting today about modifying the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Lonzo Ball on the importance of finding a rhythm on offense | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/10/2021. Ball spoke about finding a rhythm offensively heading into the teams' seven-game road trip.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Lonzo Ball on the importance of finding a rhythm on offense | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-10-21
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball on the importance of finding a rhythm on offense | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/10/2021. Ball spoke about finding a rhythm offensively heading into the teams' seven-game road trip.
Jan 10, 2021  |  04:00
Brandon Ingram talks about his will to dominate his competition | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-10-21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram talks about his will to dominate his competition | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/10/2021. Ingram spoke about his will to dominate his competition night-in and night-out.
Jan 10, 2021  |  05:12
Stan Van Gundy talks importance of playing with intensity | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-10-21
Now Playing

Stan Van Gundy talks importance of playing with intensity | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-10-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/10/2021. Van Gundy addressed playing with increased intensity ahead of his teams' upcoming seven-game road trip.
Jan 10, 2021  |  13:49
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-8-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-8-21

Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Charlotte Hornets (1/8/21).
Jan 8, 2021  |  02:13
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview: Josh Hart 1-8-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview: Josh Hart 1-8-21

Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Charlotte Hornets (1/8/21).
Jan 8, 2021  |  03:57
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-8-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-8-21

Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Charlotte Hornets (1/8/21).
Jan 8, 2021  |  10:17
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 26 points
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 26 points

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dominated the paint early on his way to scoring 26 points against the Charlotte Hornets.
Jan 8, 2021  |  01:56
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets highlights | 1/8/21
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets highlights | 1/8/21

Highlights from the Pelicans' 118-110 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, January 8, 2021.
Jan 8, 2021  |  01:54
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker triple
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker triple

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker buries the step-back triple from the corner.
Jan 8, 2021  |  00:10
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Zion Williamson thunderous dunk
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Zion Williamson thunderous dunk

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson elevates for the thunderous dunk plus the foul.
Jan 8, 2021  |  00:22
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Lonzo Ball triple
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Lonzo Ball triple

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball buries the triple on the wing.
Jan 8, 2021  |  00:11
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Eric Bledsoe beats the buzzer
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Eric Bledsoe beats the buzzer

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe knocks down the deep three as time expires in the first quarter.
Jan 8, 2021  |  00:14
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson soars for the alley-oop slam in transition.
Jan 8, 2021  |  00:22
Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Zion Williamson assist to Eric Bledsoe for three
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hornets Highlights: Zion Williamson assist to Eric Bledsoe for three

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson unleashes the cross-court pass to Eric Bledsoe who knocks down the corner triple.
Jan 8, 2021  |  00:10
One on One with Lonzo and LaMelo Ball | Pelicans vs. Hornets
Now Playing

One on One with Lonzo and LaMelo Ball | Pelicans vs. Hornets

FOX Sports New Orleans sideline reporter Jen Hale sits down with Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball as the brothers prepare for their first NBA matchup on January 8, 2021.
Jan 8, 2021  |  11:29
Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 1-8-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 1-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the Lonzo-LeMelo face off in tonight's game against the Hornets plus the squad's rebounding improvements following shootaround on January 8, 2021.
Jan 8, 2021  |  05:23
Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround: Willy Hernangomez 1-8-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround: Willy Hernangomez 1-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans center-forward Willy Hernangomez talks about playing against his former team and the defensive focus against the Hornets following the team's shootaround on January 8, 2021.
Jan 8, 2021  |  04:21
HYPE: Pelicans vs. Hornets | January 8, 2021
Now Playing

HYPE: Pelicans vs. Hornets | January 8, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, January 8 at 6:30PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans and ESPN.
Jan 8, 2021  |  00:41
Stan Van Gundy talks transition defense, continuing to improve | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-7-21
Now Playing

Stan Van Gundy talks transition defense, continuing to improve | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/07/2021. Van Gundy addressed the need for improvement in transition defense.
Jan 7, 2021  |  17:10
Lonzo Ball on playing against his brother LaMelo Ball | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-7-21
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball on playing against his brother LaMelo Ball | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/7/2021. Ball spoke about what it means to him to be playing against his brother LaMelo Ball in an NBA game.
Jan 7, 2021  |  05:13
Eric Bledsoe on rotations, competing every night | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-7-21
Now Playing

Eric Bledsoe on rotations, competing every night | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/07/2021. Bledsoe talked about the Pelicans' rotations during games and competing every night.
Jan 7, 2021  |  05:04
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 1-6-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 1-6-21

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
Jan 6, 2021  |  05:04
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-6-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-6-21

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
Jan 6, 2021  |  07:32
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-6-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-6-21

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
Jan 6, 2021  |  04:52
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-6-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-6-21

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
Jan 6, 2021  |  03:48
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21)
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21)

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
Jan 6, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Brandon Ingram with 24 points & 11 rebounds (1/6/21)
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Brandon Ingram with 24 points & 11 rebounds (1/6/21)

Brandon Ingram Posts 24 points & 11 rebounds vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
Jan 6, 2021  |  00:01
Steven Adams posts first career triple-double
Now Playing

Steven Adams posts first career triple-double

Steven Adams Posts 10 points, 10 assists & 11 rebounds vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
Jan 6, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Zion Williamson game-high 29 points (1/6/21)
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Zion Williamson game-high 29 points (1/6/21)

Zion Williamson (29 points) Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
Jan 6, 2021  |  00:02
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Steven Adams putback and-1 leads to triple-double (1/6/21)
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Steven Adams putback and-1 leads to triple-double (1/6/21)

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams converting the and-1 after the putback and grabbing the Pelicans' first triple-double of the season vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
Jan 6, 2021  |  00:15
Tags
Mavericks, Pelicans

Related Content

Mavericks

Pelicans

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter