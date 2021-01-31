New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams questionable for Monday's game vs. Sacramento Kings

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams is listed as questionable for Monday's game vs. the Sacramento Kings with left calf tightness. Adams left Saturday's loss to the Houston Rockets early because of the condition. Pelicans reserve wing Naji Marshall is listed as doubtful with a left ankle sprain. The rookie from Xavier (Ohio) has appeared in three games this season.

Adams, a 6-foot-11, 265-pounder in his seventh season, is averaging 8.6 points and 9.8 rebounds a game. The New Zealand native grabbed 20 rebounds in Friday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pelicans will play host to the Kings at 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3.

Previous game starting lineups

SACRAMENTO (8-11)

Saturday loss at Miami

Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Richaun Holmes

NEW ORLEANS (7-11)

Saturday loss vs. Houston

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams