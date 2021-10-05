New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas upgraded to probable for Wednesday vs. Orlando

After missing the team's preseason opener in Minnesota, the New Orleans Pelicans have listed center Jonas Valanciunas (right thumb strain) as probable for Wednesday's home preseason game against the Orlando Magic.

Center Jaxson Hayes, who left the Minnesota game with 1:25 to play in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain, is listed as out along with forward Zion Williamson (right foot surgery).

The Pelicans host the Magic at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center. Fans can also watch on Bally Sports New Orleans and listen live on ESPN New Orleans 100.3. FIND TICKETS >>