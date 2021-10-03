New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas is doubtful for Monday's preseason game
The New Orleans Pelicans have listed center Jonas Valanciunas as doubtful for Monday's preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a right thumb strain. Forward Zion Williamson, who is not expected to play in any of the four preseason games, is out following right foot surgery.
The Pelicans play the T'wolves at 7 p.m. Monday and will it be streamed on Pelicans.com.
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/02/21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on October 2, 2021.
All Videos
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/02/21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on October 2, 2021.
| 05:21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Post Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/2/21
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media following practice on October 2, 2021.
| 03:24
Jaxson Hayes Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/2/21
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks to the media following Practice on October 2, 2021.
| 02:30
Naji Marshall Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/2/2021
Pelicans guard Naji Marshall speaks to the media following practice on October 2, 2021.
| 02:15
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | 9/30/21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
| 05:54
Trey Murphy Post-Practice Interview | 9/30/21
Pelicans guard Trey Murphy speaks to the media following practice on September 30, 2021 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
| 02:40
Herbert Jones Post-Practice Interview | 9/30/21
Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks to the media following practice on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
| 01:37
Behind the Scenes at Pelicans Media Day 2021
Go behind the scenes at New Orleans Pelicans Media Day as the team has a little fun before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.
| 02:59
Head Coach Willie Green Post-Practice Interview 9/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on September 29, 2021.
| 05:04
Jonas Valanciunas Post-Practice Interview | 9/29/21
Pelicans Center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following the team's practice on September 29, 2021.
| 02:48
Josh Hart Post-Practice Interview | 9/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks to the media following practice on September 29, 2021.
| 02:05
David Griffin on Zion Williamson, state of roster | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin talks about Zion Williamson and the state of the roster during 2021 Media Day interviews.
| 26:30
Zylan Cheatham on Willie Green, returning to New Orleans | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zylan Cheatham speaks on head coach Willie Green and returning to New Orleans for another Training Camp during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 03:29
Trey Murphy on Summer League, his Welcome to the NBA moment | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy speaks on his Summer League experience and his 'Welcome to the NBA' moment during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 02:25
Herbert Jones on his nickname, rookie NBA season | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones talks about his nickname, Nashville workouts with the team and his first NBA season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 02:49
Didi Louzada on his Summer League experience, upcoming NBA season | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Didi Louzada speaks on his Summer League experience and his first full NBA season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 02:29
Wenyen Gabriel on Willie Green, improved skill set | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel on Willie Green and the improved skills he brings to the table this season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 02:28
Naji Marshall on Summer League, playing for Willie Green | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall talks about Summer League and playing for head coach Willie Green during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 03:19
Willy Hernangomez on Devonte' Graham, Pelicans family | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez talks about teaming back up with Devonte' Graham, the Olympics and his Pelicans family during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 06:51
Tomáš Satoranský on Willie Green, playing in New Orleans | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský talks about head coach Willie Green and playing in New Orleans during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 03:37
Daulton Hommes on injury recovery, motivation | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Daulton Hommes speaks on his injury recovery and motivation for the season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 03:36
Jose Alvarado on his Summer League experience, joining NBA roster | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado talks about his Summer League experience, head coach Willie Green and joining the Pelicans as a two-way player during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 06:14
Jared Harper on Willie Green, Nashville workouts | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper speaks on head coach Willie Green and the team's workouts in Nashville during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 03:56
Kira Lewis Jr. on Herb Jones, Nashville workouts | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about teammate Herbert Jones and their Alabama connection along with the team's workouts in Nashville during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 04:07
Garrett Temple on his veteran leadership, return to Louisiana | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks on bringing veteran leadership to the team along with returning to Louisiana during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 07:58
Josh Hart on Willie Green, rejoining New Orleans after free agency | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks about his free agency process and his relationship with head coach Willie Green during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 08:10
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the guard group, leadership heading into Year 3 | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks on becoming a leader in Year 3, his offseason workouts and expectations from the guard group heading into the season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 09:07
Devonte' Graham on joining New Orleans, playing with Zion Williamson | Pelicans Media Day 2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham talks about joining New Orleans this offseason and his excitement to play with Zion Williamson during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 04:36
Brandon Ingram on his leadership, offseason goals | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks on his leadership role, his teammates and his expectations heading into the season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 13:37
Jonas Valančiūnas on joining New Orleans | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas speaks on head coach Willie Green, joining New Orleans this offseason, and his expectations for the upcoming season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 07:28
NEXT UP: