New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas is doubtful for Monday's preseason game

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed center Jonas Valanciunas as doubtful for Monday's preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a right thumb strain. Forward Zion Williamson, who is not expected to play in any of the four preseason games, is out following right foot surgery.

The Pelicans play the T'wolves at 7 p.m. Monday and will it be streamed on Pelicans.com.