New Orleans Pelicans assign Trey Murphy III to Birmingham Squadron

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned forward Trey Murphy III to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

Murphy III, 6-8, 208, has averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 45 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.

In four games with the Squadron this season, Murphy III holds averages of 27.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.