NBAE/Getty Images
New Orleans Pelicans assign Trey Murphy III to Birmingham Squadron
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned forward Trey Murphy III to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.
Murphy III, 6-8, 208, has averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 45 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.
In four games with the Squadron this season, Murphy III holds averages of 27.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.
Willie Green on Friday's win vs. Utah, roster rotations | Pelicans Practice Interview 3-5-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following team practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on March 5, 2022.
| 06:01
CJ McCollum on defense feeding offense, Herb Jones | Pelicans Practice Interview 3-5-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks with the media following team practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on March 5, 2022.
| 02:45
Mic'd Up w/ Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans vs. Jazz 3/4/22
Hear the on-court conversations and game chatter from New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez during the team's matchup against the Utah Jazz on March 4, 2022.
| 00:37
Brandon Ingram on playing for Willie Green, staying connected | Pelicans vs Jazz Postgame 3-4-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's win against the Utah Jazz.
| 05:23
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 124, Jazz 90
The Pelicans defeated the Jazz, 124-90. Brandon Ingram led the way for the Pelicans with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while CJ McCollum added 24 points, five rebounds and four assists in
| 00:01
Willie Green on big team win | Pelicans Postgame Interview 3-4-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Friday night's win over the Utah Jazz.
| 08:47
Herbert Jones on guarding the best players every night | Pelicans Postgame Interview
ew Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones speaks following Friday night's win against the Utah Jazz.
| 06:20
Willy Hernangomez on Herb Jones, seeing his teammates as family | Pelicans Postgame Interview 3-4-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks following Friday's win over the Utah Jazz.
| 04:53
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 24 points vs. Utah Jazz
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 24 points vs. Utah Jazz
| 02:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 29 points vs. Utah Jazz
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 29 points vs. Utah Jazz
| 02:04
Naji Marshall dunks it off of the Devonte' Graham assist | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Naji Marshall dunks it off of the Devonte' Graham assist
| 00:24
Brandon Ingram with the tough mid-range shot | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Brandon Ingram with the tough mid-range shot
| 00:11
Jose Alvarado with the steal and layup | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Jose Alvarado with the steal and layup
| 00:16
Naji Marshall with the dunk off of the CJ McCollum assist | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Naji Marshall with the dunk off of the CJ McCollum assist
| 00:18
Tony Snell makes the 3 off the Brandon Ingram assist | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Tony Snell makes the 3 off the Brandon Ingram assist
| 00:15
Jaxson Hayes with the emphatic put-back slam | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Jaxson Hayes with the emphatic put-back slam
| 00:09
Jonas Valanciunas starts the game on a strong note with the dunk | Pelicans vs Jazz 3-4-22
Jonas Valanciunas starts the game on a strong note with the dunk
| 00:09
Jaxson Hayes on seeing Nickeil Alexander-Walker again | Pelicans Shootaround Interview 3-4-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks to the media following shootaround on March 4, 2022.
| 02:15
Jose Alvarado talks Pelicans roster, winning streak | Pelicans Practice 3-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks with the media following practice on March 3, 2022.
| 03:33
Willie Green on Herb Jones, team's rhythm | Pelicans Practice 3-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following practice on March 3, 2022.
| 04:29
Tony Snell "We're starting to click now" | Pelicans Practice 3-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Tony Snell speaks with the media following practice on March 3, 2022.
| 01:56
Willie Green on halftime adjustment in win, team defense | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 3/2/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on March 2, 2022.
| 08:03
Naji Marshall on roster rotation, team chemistry | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 3/2/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on March 2, 2022.
| 03:20
Jonas Valanciunas on support for Ukraine, CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 3/2/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on March 2, 2022.
| 04:41
Brandon Ingram on his performance, team win | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 3/2/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on March 2, 2022.
| 05:46
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 125, Kings 95
The Pelicans defeated the Kings, 125-95. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 33 points (15-19 FG), along with five rebounds and six assists, while CJ McCollum added 17 points, six rebounds and nine a
| 00:01
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas adds 17 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/2/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas tallies 17 points in the team's win over the Sacramento Kings.
| 01:55
Highlights: Naji Marshall scores 17 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/2/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall tallies 17 points in the team's win over the Sacramento Kings.
| 01:50
Highlights: CJ McCollum tallies 17 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/2/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scored 17 points in the team's win over the Sacramento Kings.
| 01:58
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 33 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/2/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram leads the team with 33 points in the team's win over the Sacramento Kings.
| 01:50
