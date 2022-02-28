New Orleans Pelicans assign Trey Murphy III to Birmingham Squadron

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned forward Trey Murphy III to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

Murphy III, 6-8, 208, has averaged 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 43 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.

Murphy III will be available for the Squadron’s matchup with the Agua Caliente Clippers tonight at 9:00 p.m. CST.