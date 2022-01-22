New Orleans Pelicans assign Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III to Birmingham Squadron

January 22, 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

Marshall, 6-6, 220, has appeared in 55 games (10 starts) in two seasons with New Orleans, averaging 5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16.7 minutes per contest. Marshall has made 23 appearances off the bench this season, holding averages of 3.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 9.6 minutes per game.

Murphy III, 6-8, 208, has averaged 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 36 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.

The Squadron will host the Austin Spurs at Legacy Arena on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. CST.