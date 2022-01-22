Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
New Orleans Pelicans assign Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III to Birmingham Squadron
January 22, 2022
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.
Marshall, 6-6, 220, has appeared in 55 games (10 starts) in two seasons with New Orleans, averaging 5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16.7 minutes per contest. Marshall has made 23 appearances off the bench this season, holding averages of 3.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 9.6 minutes per game.
Murphy III, 6-8, 208, has averaged 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 36 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.
The Squadron will host the Austin Spurs at Legacy Arena on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. CST. TICKETS >>
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 102, Knicks 91
The Pelicans defeated the Knicks, 102-91. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Jonas Valanciunas added a team-high 18 points and ten rebounds in the vic
All Videos
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 102, Knicks 91
The Pelicans defeated the Knicks, 102-91. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Jonas Valanciunas added a team-high 18 points and ten rebounds in the vic
| 00:01
Jose Alvarado on big night in NY homecoming | Pelicans-Knicks Postgame
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
| 07:05
Josh Hart talks win, play of Jose Alvarado | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
| 08:30
Willie Green on win vs. New York | Pelicans-Knicks Postgame 1-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
| 07:10
Devonte' Graham Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
| 01:17
Josh Hart Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
| 01:47
Brandon Ingram Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
| 01:58
Jonas Valanciunas Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
| 02:01
Jose Alvarado Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado who came up big on both sides of the ball in a win against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
| 02:17
Jose Alvarado with back-to-back clutch buckets | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado comes up big late in the game vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
| 00:23
Devonte' Graham step-back three beats the shotclock | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham continues his shot streak into the 4th quarter with an early triple vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
| 00:11
Devonte' Graham with 12 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham as he goes off in the 3rd quarter against the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
| 01:12
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the New York Knicks 3rd quarter highlights (1/20/2022).
| 01:55
Devonte' Graham scoops in the and-1 | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drives and finishes through contact off the glass vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
| 00:25
Herb Jones to Josh Hart off the steal | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with a nice pass to Josh Hart in transition for the dunk vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
| 00:14
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the New York Knicks 2nd quarter highlights (1/20/2022).
| 01:58
Brandon Ingram posterizes Julius Randle | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the poster dunk off the spin move on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
| 00:22
Jose Alvarado steals the inbounds pass and goes the distance | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alavardo steals the inbounds pass and take it the length of the court for two vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
| 00:17
Jonas Valanciunas back-to-back paint buckets | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with a pair of buckets down low to the start the second quarter vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
| 00:27
Jaxson Hayes with three 1st quarter dunks | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was active above the rim early with a trio of dunks vs the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
| 00:24
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans at the New York Knicks 1st quarter highlights (1/20/2022).
| 01:45
Herb Jones capitalizes on Knicks players running into each other | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones gets the steal and dunk vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
| 00:18
Pelicans players on honoring MLK Jr.'s legacy | Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022
New Orleans Pelicans players Devonte' Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, and Garrett Temple share their thoughts on playing on MLK Jr. Day and how we can honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy in our daily lives.
| 01:19
Willie Green on offensive struggles in second half | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Interview 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
| 03:17
Brandon Ingram on loss in Boston, second half struggle | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Interview 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
| 04:25
Jonas Valanciunas on 2H energy, bouncing back vs. NYK | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Interview 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
| 02:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores 16 points vs. Boston Celtics 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones scored 16 points in the team's road loss to the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
| 01:15
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram adds 15 points vs. Boston Celtics 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 15 points in the team's road loss to the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
| 01:59
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 22 points vs. Boston Celtics 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas tallied 22 points in the team's road loss to the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
| 01:58
Herbert Jones fast-break dunk | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones beats the defense for the fast-break dunk.
| 00:19
NEXT UP: