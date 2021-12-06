New Orleans Pelicans assign Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy III, transfer Jose Alvarado to Birmingham Squadron

December 6, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned center Jaxson Hayes and forward Trey Murphy III to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Additionally, the Pelicans have transferred two-way player Jose Alvarado to Birmingham.

Hayes, 6-11, 220, has appeared in 143 games (17 starts) in three seasons with New Orleans, averaging 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per contest. Hayes has made 19 appearances off the bench this season, holding averages of 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 12.2 minutes per game.

Murphy III, 6-8, 208, has averaged 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 25 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.

Alvarado, 6-0, 179, has appeared in seven games for New Orleans this season, averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 assists in 5.4 minutes per game.

The Squadron will host the Mexico City Capitanes at Legacy Arena on Tuesday, December 7 at 7:00 p.m. CST.