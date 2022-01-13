New Orleans Pelicans assign Didi Louzada to Birmingham Squadron

January 13, 2022

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned guard Didi Louzada to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

Louzada, 6-5, 210, has appeared in five games in two seasons with New Orleans, averaging 1.6 points and 1.0 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per contest.

The Squadron will host the Salt Lake City Stars at Legacy Arena on Sunday, January 16 at 2:00 p.m. CST