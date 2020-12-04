New Orleans Pelicans announce first half of 2020-2021 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek
Pelicans to appear on national television 19 times
DECEMBER 4, 2020
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the first half of their 72-game regular season schedule for the 2020-2021 campaign, presented by SeatGeek. The Pelicans will begin the year on a two-game road trip, opening the season against the Toronto Raptors on December 23 in Tampa Bay, Florida, followed by a Christmas Day matinee against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena. New Orleans will host its home opener at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday, December 27 against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Pelicans will be featured on national television 19 times during the first half of the season, starting with the Christmas Day game at Miami on ESPN. In addition to the Christmas Day game, ESPN is scheduled to broadcast New Orleans’ matchups vs. Charlotte (Jan. 8), at the Los Angeles Clippers (Jan. 13) and the Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 15), vs. Milwaukee (Jan. 29), vs. Phoenix (Feb. 3) and at Dallas (Feb. 12). TNT is scheduled to broadcast six Pelicans games beginning with Dec. 29 at Phoenix and followed by contests at Utah (Jan. 21), vs. Houston (Feb. 9), at Memphis (Feb. 16), at Milwaukee (Feb. 25) and vs. Miami (Mar. 4). NBA TV is scheduled to air five Pelicans games beginning with New Orleans’ matchup vs. Toronto (Jan. 2) and followed by games at Dallas (Jan. 11), at Utah (Jan. 19), at San Antonio (Feb. 27) and vs. Utah (Mar. 1). ABC will broadcast one Pelicans game when the team hosts the Boston Celtics in a Sunday matinee on Feb. 21.
Eight of New Orleans’ 20 home games during the first half of the season fall on either a Friday (three), Saturday (three) or Sunday (two). All home games are scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST with the exception of two nationally televised games at 8:30 p.m. as part of a national double-header (Feb. 3 vs. Phoenix, Mar. 4 vs. Miami), three contests at 6:00 p.m. (Dec. 27 vs. San Antonio, Jan. 30 vs. Houston, Feb. 6 vs. Memphis), four contests at 6:30 p.m. (Jan. 2 vs. Toronto, Jan. 8 vs. Charlotte, Jan. 29 vs. Milwaukee, Feb. 9 vs. Houston), and one Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. vs. Boston on Feb. 21.
The Pelicans’ longest home stand is six games between Jan. 25-Feb. 3 when New Orleans will play host to San Antonio, Washington, Milwaukee, Houston, Sacramento and Phoenix, while the team’s longest road trip is a seven-game, 12-day excursion from Jan. 11-23 with stops in Dallas, Los Angeles to face both the Clippers and Lakers, Sacramento, two games in Utah, and Minnesota.
New Orleans will face all Western Conference opponents three times, with Pacific Division opponents coming to New Orleans twice and Northwest Division opponents coming to New Orleans once. For Southwest Division opponents, the Pelicans will play Dallas and Memphis twice on the road and once at home, and will host Houston and San Antonio twice at the Smoothie King Center, while visiting the Rockets and Spurs once. All Eastern Conference opponents will be played twice in the traditional setting of once at home and once on the road.
The second half of the 2020-21 regular season will be released at a later date.
