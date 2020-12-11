NBAE/Getty Images
New Orleans Pelicans announce 2020-21 preseason broadcast schedule
DECEMBER 11, 2020
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that FOX Sports New Orleans will broadcast both of the team’s preseason games ahead of the 2020-21 regular season.
The Pelicans’ first preseason game at Miami on Monday, December 14 will air at 6:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports New Orleans. The network will carry the feed of the Heat’s regional affiliate FOX Sports Sun. FOX Sports New Orleans will broadcast the Pelicans’ home preseason matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, December 18 with play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, color analyst Antonio Daniels and sideline reporter Jennifer Hale calling the action from the Smoothie King Center.
2020-21 Pelicans cable and satellite providers and channels:
- AT&T U-verse TV – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)
- Cox Communications – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)
- Spectrum– Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)
Additionally, all Pelicans games televised on FOX Sports New Orleans will be streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.
ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM, the team’s radio flagship station and home of the Pelicans Radio Network presented by Smoothie King, will also broadcast both preseason games with play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini, color analyst John DeShazier and sideline reporter Caroline Gonzalez. ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM will also feature pregame and postgame shows with Pelicans Studio Host Daniel Sallerson.
ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM will air Pelicans Weekly on Thursday nights at 6:00 p.m. CT. The thirty-minute show hosted by Todd Graffagnini will feature exclusive interviews with Pelicans coaches, executives, and players, as well as guests from around the league.
Tune-in to the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, a podcast devoted to Pelicans coverage. New shows are posted Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on Pelicans.com, iTunes, Pelicans App, Google Play, and TuneIn. Additionally, fans can tune into any of the Pelicans’ radio affiliate networks across the Gulf South for must-listen radio for every Pelicans fan. Fans looking for their nearest radio affiliate are encouraged to visit https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/broadcasting for more information.
