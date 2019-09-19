New Orleans Pelicans announce 2019-20 broadcast schedule

September 19, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the television and radio broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season. FOX Sports New Orleans will broadcast 72 regular season games as well as the Pelicans’ home preseason contest against the Utah Jazz on October 11.

In addition to FOX Sports New Orleans’ preseason broadcast, two additional preseason games are scheduled to be nationally televised: Oct. 9 at Chicago (ESPN) and Oct. 18 at New York (TNT). The Pelicans’ two remaining preseason games (Oct. 7 at Atlanta; Oct. 13 at San Antonio) will be available for fans to watch via livestream by visiting Pelicans.com/live. Streaming is limited to viewers within a 75-mile radius of the Smoothie King Center, per NBA regional broadcast rules. The livestream will be accompanied by the Pelicans radio broadcast on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM.

The ten regular season games not being televised by FOX Sports New Orleans are scheduled to air on national television broadcasts: Oct. 22 at Toronto (TNT), Oct. 31 vs. Denver (ESPN), Nov. 21 at Phoenix (TNT), Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN), Dec. 3 vs. Dallas (TNT), Jan. 3 at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN), Jan. 18 vs. Los Angeles Clippers (ABC), Feb. 2 at Houston (ABC), Feb. 4 vs. Milwaukee (TNT), and Feb. 25 at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT).

FOX Sports New Orleans will begin their coverage of Pelicans basketball on Friday, Oct. 25 with the home-opener against the Dallas Mavericks at the Smoothie King Center. The local television broadcast schedule features 36 home and 36 away contests.

“We are proud of our partnership with FOX Sports New Orleans and we are excited to bring a broadcast to our fans that will be entertaining, creative and unique,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “We look forward to rolling out our enhanced broadcast elements for the first time in the home preseason game on Oct. 11th, and continuing throughout the regular season beginning with the home-opener on Oct. 25th.”

“We are proud to showcase the Pelicans and deliver comprehensive coverage to our viewers all season long,” said FOX Sports New Orleans Sr. Vice President/General Manager Steve Simpson. “We have a fantastic team both in front of and behind the camera and look forward to a great season ahead.”

Joel Meyers returns for his eighth season as the team’s play-by-play announcer, Antonio Daniels enters his first season as color analyst, and Jennifer Hale begins her eighth season as sideline reporter. Meyers, a two-time Emmy award-winning play-by-play announcer, brings more than 25 years of broadcast experience to the organization. Daniels, who played 14 seasons in the NBA including 61 games with the New Orleans Hornets in 2008-09, joins the broadcast team after serving as a studio analyst for FOX Sports Oklahoma and FOX Sports Southwest during the last four seasons. In addition to her Pelicans duties, Hale, an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist, is now in her ninth season as a sideline reporter for the NFL on FOX.

Pelicans coverage on FOX Sports New Orleans will include Pelicans Live pregame and postgame shows in addition to other Pelicans programming and will be available statewide on cable and satellite providers Cox, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, and Charter. Pelicans Insider will also return to FOX Sports New Orleans for the 2019-20 season. A weekly program on FOX Sports New Orleans, Pelicans Insider features game highlights, player and coach profiles and behind-the-scenes footage.

2019-20 Pelicans cable and satellite providers and channels:



Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

Download the Pelicans Mobile App to enjoy exclusive content 365 days a year, including stats, breaking news, analysis and products.

Additionally, all Pelicans games televised on FOX Sports New Orleans will be streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

FOX Sports New Orleans offers a robust lineup of local sports programming, including LSU coaches’ shows, Big 12, ACC and Big East Conference collegiate events, Texas Rangers baseball and Dallas Stars hockey. FOX Sports New Orleans is available to over 1.4 million cable and satellite TV homes throughout the Pelicans territory.

ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM, the Pelicans radio flagship station, will broadcast all 82 regular season games during the 2019-20 season. Entering its first season as the club’s flagship radio station, ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM will also feature pregame and postgame shows with Pelicans Studio Host Daniel Sallerson.

Todd Graffagnini begins his first season as the play-by-play announcer for the Pelicans, while John DeShazier begins his eighth season with the club as color analyst. Daniel Sallerson will also serve as an alternate color analyst alongside Graffagnini throughout the season.

ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM will air Pelicans Weekly on Thursday nights at 6:00 p.m. CT. The thirty-minute show hosted by Todd Graffagnini will feature exclusive interviews with Pelicans coaches, executives, and players, as well as guests from around the league.

Below is a list of the 2019-20 Pelicans radio affiliates.



100.3 FM ESPN Radio (Flagship)

1410 AM KDBS Alexandria

103.3 FM WRQQ Baton Rouge

960 AM KROF Lafayette

94.7 FM WYLK North Shore

1240 AM KANE New Iberia

100.7 FM KRMD Shreveport

97.5 FM KTJZ Tallulah

104.9 FM WCJU Columbia, MS

104.9 FM WBUV Gulfport/Biloxi, MS

950 AM WHSY Hattiesburg, MS

103.7 FM WPNN Pensacola, FL

Tune-in to the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, a podcast devoted to Pelicans coverage. New shows are posted Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on Pelicans.com, iTunes, Pelicans App, Google Play, and TuneIn. Additionally, fans can tune into any of the Pelicans’ radio affiliate networks across the Gulf South for must listen radio for every Pelicans fan. Fans looking for their nearest radio affiliate are encouraged to visit https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/broadcasting for more information.