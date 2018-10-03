New Orleans Pelicans Announce 2018-19 Broadcast Schedule

October 3, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the television and radio broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season. FOX Sports New Orleans, the official television partner of the Pelicans, will broadcast 75 live regular season games. Combined with 13 national television broadcasts, all 82 Pelicans regular season contests will be televised.

The seven regular season games not being televised by FOX Sports New Orleans are scheduled to air on national television broadcasts: Nov. 1 at Portland (TNT), Nov. 14 at Minnesota (ESPN), Dec. 21 at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN), Jan. 21 at Memphis (TNT), Jan. 29 at Houston (TNT), Feb. 14 vs. Oklahoma City (TNT) and Mar. 12 vs. Milwaukee (TNT).

FOX Sports New Orleans will begin their coverage of Pelicans basketball on Wednesday, Oct. 17 with the season-opener against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. The local television broadcast schedule features 39 home and 36 away contests.

Joel Meyers and David Wesley begin their seventh seasons as play-by-play and color analyst for the Pelicans, with Jennifer Hale entering her seventh consecutive season with the team as the sideline reporter. Meyers, a two-time Emmy award-winning play-by-play announcer, brings more than 25 years of broadcast experience to the organization. Wesley, who played 14 seasons in the NBA, joined the broadcast team prior to the 2012-13 season after serving as an assistant coach for the NBA G League’s Texas Legends for two seasons. In addition to her Pelicans duties, Hale, an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist, is now in her eighth season as a sideline reporter for the NFL on FOX.

Pelicans coverage on FOX Sports New Orleans will include Pelicans Live pregame and postgame shows in addition to other Pelicans programming, and will be available statewide on cable and satellite providers (Cox, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Charter and DISH Network). See below for specific channels and be on the lookout every Monday for the Pelicans Weekly TV Guide. Pelicans Insider will also return to FOX Sports New Orleans for the 2018-19 season. A weekly program on FOX Sports New Orleans, Pelicans Insider features game highlights, player and coach profiles and behind-the-scenes footage.

Below is a list of 2018-19 Pelicans cable and satellite providers and channels.

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – Channel varies by date

Additionally, all Pelicans games televised on FOX Sports New Orleans will be streamed on the FOX Sports app, which is available to iOS and Android devices, and provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

FOX Sports New Orleans offers a robust lineup of local sports programming, including LSU coaches’ shows, Big 12, ACC and Big East Conference collegiate events, Texas Rangers baseball and Dallas Stars hockey. FOX Sports New Orleans will be available to over 1.4 million cable and satellite TV homes throughout the Pelicans territory.

News Talk 99.5 WRNO FM, the Pelicans radio flagship station, will broadcast all 82 regular season games during the 2018-19 season. Entering its fourth season as the club’s flagship radio station, News Talk 99.5 WRNO FM will also feature pregame and postgame shows with Pelicans Studio Host Daniel Sallerson.

“Reaching nearly seven million individuals across the Gulf Coast last season and with basketball popularity rising in the State of Louisiana, we are looking forward to continued success with our broadcasting efforts with FOX Sports New Orleans,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “All 82 regular season contest will be televised and 13 nationally televised games will allow FOX Sports New Orleans to provide our fans with season-long coverage on and off the court.”

Sean Kelley returns for his 14th season as the play-by-play announcer for the Pelicans, while John DeShazier begins his seventh season with the Pelicans as color analyst. Daniel Sallerson will also serve as an alternate color analyst alongside Pelicans executives, coaches, employees and celebrity guests throughout the season.

News Talk 99.5 WRNO, part of the iHeartRadio New Orleans family of radio stations, will air the Alvin Gentry Show on Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. CT. The thirty-minute show hosted by Sean Kelley will feature exclusive interviews with Head Coach Alvin Gentry, one-on-one interviews with some of your favorite players and guests around the league.

“We are pleased to have enhanced our radio affiliates and bring Pelicans basketball to our fans in the Gulf South,” said Lauscha. “Our affiliates do an incredible job creating full-coverage of the team on many different platforms, which allows our fans to stay engaged and follow the team year-round. Over the years, our flagship station, WRNO iHeartRadio New Orleans, have significantly increased our radio presence and continues to offer our listeners some new and exciting insight and entertainment.”

Below is a list of the 2018-19 Pelicans radio affiliates.

99.5 FM WRNO New Orleans (Flagship)

103.3 FM WRQQ Baton Rouge

104.9 FM WBUV Biloxi, MS

1410 AM KDBS Alexandria

100.3 FM KLRZ Larose

97.5 FM KTJZ Tallulah

104.9 FM WCJU Columbia, MS

104.9 FM KZWA Lake Charles

960 AM KROF Lafayette

Tune-in to the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek, a podcast devoted to Pelicans and Saints coverage. New shows are posted Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Pelicans.com, NewOrleansSaints.com, iTunes, the Pelicans app delivered by Waitr and the Saints app presented by Verizon. Additionally, fans can tune into any of the Pelicans’ radio affiliate networks across the Gulf South for must listen radio for every Pelicans fan. Fans looking for their nearest radio affiliate are encouraged to visit https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/broadcasting for more information.