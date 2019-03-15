New Orleans Pelicans and Unblockable Inc. launch Hotstreak

March 15, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – During the Pelicans match-up against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 12, the New Orleans Pelicans and Unblockable Inc., launched HotStreak, a real-time sports prediction game on iOS. The app allowed fans the opportunity to compete for prizes by predicting player specific in-game occurrences during each quarter, such as how many points, rebounds, assists, blocks or steals a player will get before a certain time period.

“It was very encouraging to see the reaction and high usage rate during the game from our fans,” said New Orleans Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “Over the course of the game, there were over 10,000 predictions made and we saw an increase in predictions as the game went on. We are looking forward to working with Unblockable Inc. in the near future as we constantly look for ways to enhance our in-game entertainment for our fans.”

During the course of the game, fans playing the game had the opportunity to be chosen to win prizes including signed memorabilia, apparel items, and one lucky user was chosen to shoot a $25,000 half-court shot. Pelicans + HotStreak offered fans first real-time sports prediction contest with an infinite stream of questions reflecting updated current state of the game.

"The Pelicans were an unbelievable launch partner and clearly understand the potential of this technology and the direction predictive gaming is going. We look forward to working with them in the future. To have such high engagement, retention and positive feedback throughout the whole game is a harbinger of great things to come." - Eben Smith, CEO - Unblockable, Inc.

Click here for more information on the New Orleans Pelicans and Unblockable Inc.