New Orleans Pelicans and Gulf Coast Renewal Fund announce Hurricane Ida relief efforts

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund today announced a round of funding to support local communities across South Louisiana that have been impacted by Hurricane Ida. The Pelicans and the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund are donating $100,000 to Rebuilding Together New Orleans and another $100,000 to Got Our Troops in an effort to restore and revitalize communities in South Louisiana. Additionally, the renewal fund is initiating a $300,000 donation to create the Playground/Gymnasium Rehabilitation Fund with a purpose of restoring outdoor playgrounds, damaged gymnasiums, equipment and basketball courts in areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

“As South Louisiana continues to recover following Hurricane Ida, our organization is determined to help our local communities heal,” said Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. “In conjunction with the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund, the Pelicans front office, coaches and players are not only helping charitable organizations and local nonprofits provide essential resources and services to support hurricane relief efforts in South Louisiana, but are also initiating a new fund to restore outdoor playgrounds, gymnasiums and basketball courts for youth in the impacted communities. We appreciate all of the disaster response teams who are doing everything they can to restore the region, and we know that the organizations receiving these funds will provide critical resources and services to those who need it most. As we prepare for our team to start of training camp next week, we are committed to uplifting our communities who have been affected by the storm.”

Earlier this month, Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy III announced a partnership with Raising Cane’s to donate meals to Team Rubicon, a volunteer-led organization who is helping to restore the Houma region.

Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham also announced a multiple prize charity raffle with all of proceeds being donated to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund to distribute to local organizations in need. After Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29, Mrs. Benson announced on August 30 an initial $1 million donation to the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. Subsequently, it was announced on September 2 that the NFL and NBA communities joined forces with the Saints and Pelicans in supporting the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund by donating nearly $5 million in support of the Gulf South region in wake of Hurricane Ida. On September 14, the teams announced a second round of funding donations of $850,000 that have been distributed to several nonprofits serving those directly impacted. Additionally, Mrs. Benson and the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund have collaborated with Sen. Cameron Henry and other political leaders to allocate essential items such as generators, fuel and/or meals to front line workers.

For more information or to submit a request to the Playground/Gymnasium Rehabilitation Fund, please visit Pelicans.com/playgroundfund. For more information about the Pelicans’ hurricane relief efforts including ways to donate, please visit Pelicans.com/hurricaneida.

About Rebuilding Together New Orleans

Founded in 1988, Rebuilding Together New Orleans (RTNO) works to improve the quality of life of low-income homeowners, particularly those who are elderly, disabled, veterans, or single head of households with minor children. RTNO has quickly grown into one of the largest home rehabilitation non-profit organizations in New Orleans, completing over 650 home repair and community revitalization projects since 2005. By focusing our program in target neighborhoods, RTNO meets the needs of the communities we serve quickly and efficiently by leveraging corporate, private and public dollars, volunteer labor, and help from the AmeriCorps program.

About Got Our Troops

Got Our Troops was established in 2012 with the goal to serve the members of its military community. The founding members of the Got Our Troops Foundation understood the sacrifices our military and their families make everyday to ensure safety for the citizens of our country. They believed that these brave men and women deserved a welcome home with exceptional care and appreciation worthy of the risks they took to protect our freedom. Through their generous donations, of both time and money, these men created the Got Our Troops Foundation with the mission to provide aid to military members and their families through direct services as well as support of charitable programs that assist these great patriots of the United States of America.