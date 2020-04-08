New Orleans Pelicans and FOX Sports New Orleans announce additional encore games

The New Orleans Pelicans and FOX Sports New Orleans today announced 10 additional Pelicans games from the 2019-20 season that will re-air on the team’s regional television network as part of FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming.

Additionally, the Pelicans and FOX Sports New Orleans will unveil a unique broadcast initiative featuring in-game analysis and interviews from Pelicans front office executives, coaches and players. Viewers will have the opportunity to relive some of the most exciting games from this season as guest analysts break down specific moments and key plays throughout the broadcast.

“Sports are such an integral part of our community that bring people together, and during this unprecedented time, we want to make sure we’re doing our best to help fill that void,” said Pelicans Sr. Vice President of Communications & Broadcasting Greg Bensel. “For these re-aired Pelicans games, we wanted to add elements to bring a new and innovative aspect for all fans, from the avid basketball fan to those just wanting to learn the game. Not only will fans get to relive some of the best games of the season, but they will also have the opportunity to watch games from a unique perspective with in-depth analysis and insight from our basketball experts and our players built within the broadcast.”

FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming continues on Thursday, April 9, 2020 as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin breaks down the Pelicans’ thrilling win against the Sacramento Kings from January 4, 2020.

Other in-game guest analysts include General Manager Trajan Langdon, Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash, Head Coach Alvin Gentry, Associate Head Coaches Jeff Bzdelik and Chris Finch, Assistant Coach Fred Vinson, and Forward Zion Williamson.

Pelicans encore games on FOX Sports New Orleans are available statewide on cable and satellite providers Cox, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, and Charter:

⦁ Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

⦁ DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

⦁ AT&T U-verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

⦁ Charter Spectrum – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

Additionally, all Pelicans games televised on FOX Sports New Orleans can be streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, Xbox One App Store and Windows App Store.

Below is the current programming schedule for the next 10 games of FOX Sports New Orleans Encore programming: