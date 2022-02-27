New Orleans injury list remains same for Sunday game at Lakers

New Orleans will try to move further up the Western Conference standings and register a fifth straight road win Sunday, when the Pelicans visit the Los Angeles Lakers on national television (9 p.m. Central time, ESPN, 100.3 FM). Both teams will be missing key players due to injury.

On a New Orleans injury list unchanged since prior to the NBA All-Star break, Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) are out for Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena.

For the Lakers, LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) was listed Saturday as questionable, while Anthony Davis (foot), Avery Bradley (knee) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are out.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (24-36, 12TH IN WEST)

Friday win at Phoenix

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

LA LAKERS (27-32, 9TH IN WEST)

Friday loss vs. LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, Trevor Ariza, LeBron James, Dwight Howard

SEASON SERIES

Feb. 27: at LA Lakers, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

March 27: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

April 1: at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

ALL-TIME SERIES

LA Lakers 41-23 (Lakers won last 1); LA Lakers 4-2 in postseason (2011 Western Conference first round)