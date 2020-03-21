New Orleans expands Covid-19 drive-through testing to any symptomatic individual starting Sunday

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the New Orleans Health Department on Saturday, March 21 announced that it was allowing any symptomatic individual to obtain a Covid-19 test at one of two drive-through locations starting Sunday, March 22. Each location can administer just 100 tests per day.

The locations:

Mahalia Jackson Theater Parking Lot

1419 Basin St., New Orleans, 70116

1419 Basin St., New Orleans, 70116 University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena Parking Lot

6801 Franklin Ave., New Orleans, 70148

Click here to read the announcement from the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the New Orleans Health Department and learn more about the procedure and process. No walk-ups are allowed, you must arrive in a vehicle. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the daily cap of admistered tests has been reached.

Symptoms can be very similar to the flu or cold. If you develop these symptoms or have been in contact with someone known to have Covid-19: you can call the Ochsner COVID-19 Info Line, their free nurse care (1-844-888-2772). For the latest Ochsner updates on Covid-19, visit https://ochsner.org/coronavirus