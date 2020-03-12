NBA suspends season

The NBA announced on Wednesday that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena, At that time, the game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA's statement said the league was suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice. But later Wednesday night the decision was made not to play the New Orleans Pelicans' game at the Sacramento Kings.

The statement from the league said it would use the haitus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.