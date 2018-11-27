NBA Superlatives: Pelicans forward Wesley Johnson

On one of the younger teams in the NBA, Wesley Johnson, 31, is the oldest and one of the most experienced members of the New Orleans Pelicans, now in his ninth professional season. A Syracuse University product, Johnson has played his entire career in the Western Conference, suiting up for Minnesota, Phoenix, both Los Angeles franchises and now New Orleans. He joined the Pelicans via an October trade and has been a recent starter at small forward. Johnson provided some of his thoughts about his NBA career and the league to Pelicans.com:

Most memorable moment in the NBA: “Hitting a game-tying shot for Phoenix against San Antonio. Also, my first preseason game was against Kobe (Bryant) and I was guarding him, which was tough.”



Most memorable dunk in the NBA: “When I dunked on Paul Pierce when he was with Brooklyn. I was with the Lakers at the time. Also, I had a dunk with the Lakers on Danilo Gallinari. (Gallinari) gave me some (harsh words) when he was came to the Clippers about how I dunked on him.” [laughs]

Most embarrassing moment in the NBA: “With James (Harden) this past year, who I know personally. The media is undefeated, and they had a field day with that play. [smiles] Things like that happen. You could go through any player on any team, and find something embarrassing they’ve experienced.”

Most surprising thing about the NBA as a rookie: “All of the free time you have on your hands. A lot has changed throughout the years, but it’s a lot of time (compared to college or high school).”

Toughest players to face at his position: “Kevin Durant, because of his length and ability to shoot. Paul George when he’s in attack mode. Kawhi Leonard, because of his strength. And of course, LeBron James.”

Most underrated players in the NBA: “Rajon Rondo, Goran Dragic.”

Best uniforms in the NBA (besides the Pelicans’): “I’m biased. The Pelicans.”

Favorite road arena: “Golden State because of the atmosphere. Oklahoma City. When we came to New Orleans last season it was crazy. Also Madison Square Garden – I played there in college and it was the first real NBA arena I had gone to. We played North Carolina in an early-season holiday tournament.”

Favorite road trip, based on the city: “The whole East Coast, when we do Boston, New York, Washington. I like the feel of those places, and I get to see a lot of friends, people I know from college and family I have up there.”