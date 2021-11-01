NBA Superlatives 2021-22: Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham

Just two weeks into his initial regular season with New Orleans, point guard Devonte’ Graham has already proven to be a big-shot maker, averaging 5.0 points in fourth quarters, which ranks second on the Pelicans behind Brandon Ingram (7.3). Graham also delivered in the clutch for Charlotte during his three seasons in the Queen City, including canning a three-pointer in 2019 that serves as the top moment of his pro career so far.

The fourth-year NBA veteran sat down with Pelicans.com to discuss his career and thoughts on the league:

Most memorable moment in the NBA: “I hit a game-winner in Madison Square Garden. That would be my top moment.”



Most memorable dunk in the NBA: “I don’t have too many! [laughs] I’ve probably got like two dunks in the NBA. So my first dunk was probably the best one.”



Most embarrassing moment in the NBA: “My rookie year, I came to the game thinking that I was playing and I dressed up (in Charlotte game gear). I was about to run out of the tunnel (as an active player) and they told me, ‘What are you doing? You’re not even supposed to be dressed up (to play).’ ”

Most surprising thing about the NBA as a rookie: “It wasn’t really a surprise, but the most challenging (thing) was being and staying mentally prepared and ready to play. Like in my most embarrassing moment, thinking I’m about to play and then not playing, but the next game I might play 20 minutes. Staying mentally locked in.”

Toughest player to face at his position: “That’s a hard one, but I’m going to go with Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, Steph Curry. All the guards.”

Most underrated player in the NBA: “My guy (Denver point guard) Monte Morris. I like guys like me and him – second-rounders, four-year guys who don’t get a lot of hype but are huge impact guys for their teams.”

Best uniforms in the NBA (besides the Pelicans’): “Miami or Denver. Miami has those colorways.”

Favorite road arena: “I think it’s a tie between Portland and Milwaukee.”

Favorite road trip, based on the city: “Phoenix.”