NBA Superlatives 2021-22: Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram

Now in his sixth NBA season, New Orleans forward Brandon was an All-Star during his first campaign with the Pelicans, making the 2020 Western Conference roster. When he lists his top moment as a pro, however, it’s a basket that led to a win for his team in Ingram’s second season. That 2017-18 regular season marked Ingram’s emergence as a double-digit scorer, with him nearly doubling his points average from his rookie year. As Ingram points out, his favorite slam of his NBA career actually took place over a man who’s currently a New Orleans player development coach:

Most memorable moment in the NBA: “A game-winner at Philadelphia with the Lakers in 2017.”



Most memorable dunk in the NBA: “Against Philly again, playing with the Lakers at home, dunking on Corey Brewer.”



Most embarrassing moment in the NBA: “Getting dunked on (by Kelly Oubre) here in New Orleans against Phoenix.”

Most surprising thing about the NBA as a rookie: “I didn’t realize how much freedom we had. You come straight from college, where you have classes throughout the day. (But in the NBA), you can do a two- or three-hour workout and then don’t have anything else you have to do for the rest of the day.”

Toughest player to face at his position: “Kevin Durant.”

Most underrated player in the NBA: “Jrue Holiday.”

Best uniforms in the NBA (besides the Pelicans’): “Charlotte Hornets.”

Favorite road arena: “Barclays Center in Brooklyn.”

Favorite road trip, based on the city: “It’s a four-way tie between Toronto, Miami, New York and (the) California (cities).”