NBA Superlatives 2021-22: Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas

An offseason trade addition from Memphis, New Orleans starting center Jonas Valanciunas is now in his 10th NBA season, which makes him the Pelicans’ second-most experienced player in the league. The 29-year-old spent the first 6 1/2 seasons of his NBA career with Toronto, reaching the playoffs five consecutive years from 2014-18. He returned to the NBA postseason in 2021 with Memphis, after posting a 20-20 game in the Grizzlies’ play-in tournament victory over San Antonio.

The fifth overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, the native of Lithuania sat down with Pelicans.com to discuss some of the top moments from his decade playing professionally in North America:

Most memorable moment in the NBA: “Probably the first bucket I scored. It was really memorable because it was a start, a beginning.”



Most memorable dunk in the NBA: “I’m not a high jumper, you know? That’s a tough one. I’m not a high jumper, so every dunk is memorable for me.” [smiles]

Most embarrassing moment in the NBA: “When I missed putting my mouth guard in a cup of water, like three times. Something had happened on the court and I was really (upset). It was hilarious.”



Most surprising thing about the NBA as a rookie: “Adversity. It was a tough season, A lot of traveling, a lot of games. That was new for me, coming from Europe, where there is less games, less traveling. Playing back-to-backs, sometimes even twice a week, that was surprising for me. To keep up with the schedule, you’ve got to be mentally and physically ready.”

Best uniforms in the NBA (besides the Pelicans’): “I like the Utah Jazz's.”

Favorite road arena: “Toronto.”

Favorite road trip, based on the city: “Miami.”