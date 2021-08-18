Naji Marshall dribbles up the floor vs. Minnesota

NBA Summer League Game 5 wrap: Pelicans 87, Timberwolves 59

Pelicans (5-0), Timberwolves (4-1)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Aug 17, 2021

The final game of summer league in Las Vegas can sometimes be a “go through the motions” kind of affair, as players for both teams look forward to a flight out of town and being able to enjoy what’s left of the offseason. New Orleans did not display an ounce of that mentality Tuesday, playing with an intensity described by NBA TV game analyst Channing Frye as a “level of ferocity.”

In a matchup of unbeaten teams, the Pelicans finished perfect in summer league, pounding the Timberwolves. New Orleans showed no signs of letting up, including a third-quarter stretch in which it played like the Harlem Globetrotters, racking up dunks and highlight-reel passes.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans went on a 20-3 run to end the first half, stretching a one-possession advantage to 41-22 by intermission. The Pelicans led by 20-plus points throughout the third quarter, at one stage doubling up the Timberwolves with a 55-27 edge.

PELICANS PLAYER UPDATES

Naji Marshall exemplified a balanced attack for New Orleans, posting 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He would’ve had a triple-double, but only took five shots during a very unselfish performance. He scored five points. 

Fellow summer league starting forward Trey Murphy was given the game off, but finished his four-game run in Las Vegas with outstanding statistics and was one of the league’s most impressive rookies, despite being picked No. 17 in the first round. Pelicans first-year head coach Willie Green said of the duo, “I think it’s going to be a great complement to our veteran guys. When you can have young guys like Naji, Trey and Herb (Jones), Kira (Lewis), Didi (Louzada), the rest of our guys, step up and have a really solid summer league, it’s a confidence-builder going into the season. We want those guys to get a little bit of rest, but come into the season feeling like they have a chance to crack the rotation.” …

Marshall emphasized in three different postgame interviews that it should be noted that he has deemed the Pelicans “summer league champions.” Even though they did not qualify for the championship game based on a point differential tiebreaker, they were one of two squads to go 5-0 over the 10-day circuit. “We’re building championship habits,” Green said. “Look, we can’t control the point system, but we went 5-0. Everything counts for us. Every time we step on the floor, we want to be competitive. Every film session.” …

Tuesday’s game was a prime opportunity for numerous players to contribute in larger ways than they had in the previous four games. Off the bench, four summer Pels reached double digits in scoring, led by two-way signee Daulton Hommes, who found his shooting stroke by going 3/4 on treys and tallied 17 points. Moses Wright, David DiLeo and Malcolm Hill each deposited 13 or 12 points. None of those four reserves logged more than 24 minutes of action, shooting a combined 22/40 from the field.

Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 87, Timberwolves 59

The Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves, 87-59. Naji Marshall recorded five points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Pelicans, while Daulton Hommes added a game-high 17 points in the victory.

Pelicans Summer League 2021: Game 5 vs. Timberwolves 8/17/21

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 87, Timberwolves 59
Now Playing

Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 87, Timberwolves 59

The Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves, 87-59. Naji Marshall recorded five points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Pelicans, while Daulton Hommes added a game-high 17 points in the victory.
Aug 17, 2021  |  00:01
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-17-21
Now Playing

Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-17-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green shares his takeaways from the team's undefeated Summer League run following their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Aug 17, 2021  |  06:11
Naji Marshall Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-17-21
Now Playing

Naji Marshall Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-17-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall talks about playing for head coach Willie Green and the team's defensive execution during NBA Summer League following their win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Aug 17, 2021  |  02:53
Naji Marshall On-Court Postgame Interview vs. Timberwolves | NBA Summer League 2021
Now Playing

Naji Marshall On-Court Postgame Interview vs. Timberwolves | NBA Summer League 2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall talks about the team's undefeated showing in 2021 NBA Summer League following their win over the Timberwolves.
Aug 17, 2021  |  01:03
Daulton Hommes mid-flight finish| Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights
Now Playing

Daulton Hommes mid-flight finish| Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Daulton Hommes knocks down the difficult mid-range floater.
Aug 17, 2021  |  00:11
Anžejs Pasečņiks drive and-1 | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights
Now Playing

Anžejs Pasečņiks drive and-1 | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Anžejs Pasečņiks goes strong to the rim and picks up the score and-1.
Aug 17, 2021  |  00:18
Moses Wright Halftime Interview vs. Timberwolves | 2021 Pelicans Summer League
Now Playing

Moses Wright Halftime Interview vs. Timberwolves | 2021 Pelicans Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans center Moses Wright talks about the team's success in the first half of their Summer League battle against the Timberwolves.
Aug 17, 2021  |  00:52
Moses Wright fast break slam | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights
Now Playing

Moses Wright fast break slam | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall threads the pass to center Moses Wright for the fast break dunk.
Aug 17, 2021  |  00:21
Jose Alvarado behind-the-back dish | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado behind-the-back dish | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado dishes a behind-the-back dime to Moses Wright on the fast break.
Aug 17, 2021  |  00:11
Herb Jones connects from deep | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones connects from deep | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones comes off the screen and drains the three-pointer.
Aug 17, 2021  |  00:13
Herb Jones rejection | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones rejection | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones closes in on the three point shooter for the block.
Aug 17, 2021  |  00:14
Tags
Jones, Herbert, Lewis Jr., Kira, Marshall, Naji, Barcelona, Pelicans

Related Content

Jones, Herbert

Lewis Jr., Kira

Marshall, Naji

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter