NBA Summer League Game 3 recap: Pistons 105, Pelicans 97

Pistons (1-2), Pelicans (2-1)

LAS VEGAS – After dominating its first two games of summer league competition, New Orleans was dominated for much of Monday’s matchup. Detroit piled up 33 points in the first quarter of the pool-play finale for both teams, setting an early tone during a prolific offensive performance. On Saturday, the Pelicans scored a whopping 110 points vs. the Heat, but this time, the Pistons rolled past the century mark. Detroit held a 25-point advantage at one stage of the third quarter.

Just prior to tip-off Monday, New Orleans officially announced the signings of free agents Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton, along with the re-signing of Ian Clark.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans coughed up a turnover after pulling within 97-88 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, leading to a Detroit fast break and easy score. Detroit’s Henry Ellenson added a mid-range jumper to make it 101-88 with 2:00 remaining.

PELICANS PLAYER UPDATES

Cheick Diallo played his best game of summer league so far, shaking off a sluggish start to post a team-best 25 points, to go with six rebounds. The two-year NBA veteran forward was most effective in the second half by relying on a major strength, his ability to run past opposing bigs and sprint to the rim for layups and easy scores. …

The league’s leading scorer entering Monday, sixth-man catalyst Trevon Bluiett finally cooled off a bit, shooting 5/12 from the field, including 2/6 from three-point range. Pelicans summer head coach Kevin Hanson noted afterward that Detroit adjusted its defense to try to limit Bluiett, a Xavier (Ohio) product who went 12/18 from the arc in the previous two games. Bluiett tallied 13 points in 29 minutes vs. Detroit, after recording 24 and 26 points in wins over Toronto and Miami, respectively. …

Starting small forward Shavon Shields (Nebraska) made his biggest contribution in Vegas, notching 14 points, four rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“It was what I was concerned about: Coming off an off day, early game. We came out flat. We weren’t protecting the paint. We weren’t covering for each other. All the little things we didn’t do. I’m happy it happened now, and not in tournament play. It was a little wake-up call. (We were) thinking we’re better than we are.” – Hanson on Monday’s subpar outing by the Pelicans

“Overall they played harder. They were the harder-playing team.” – Hanson crediting the Pistons on one factor in their victory