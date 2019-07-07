NBA Summer League Game 2 wrap: Wizards 84, Pelicans 79

LAS VEGAS – New Orleans began summer league featuring a handful of players who are relatively familiar to the average hoops fan, but by the second night of game competition, the Pelicans were essentially down to one. With No. 1 pick Zion Williamson sidelined due to a Friday knee-to-knee injury – and Frank Jackson, Kenrich Williams and Christian Wood joining him as DNPs – Trevon Bluiett was required to somewhat carry the offense Saturday. Bluiett, who spent 2018-19 season on a two-way contract but has not yet appeared in an official NBA game, responded with 23 points vs. Washington, highlighted by six three-pointers. Unlike in Friday’s earthquake-halted win over New York, despite Bluiett’s perimeter accuracy this time New Orleans couldn’t overcome a double-digit deficit. The Wizards went up 65-52 through three quarters and held off a late rally by the Pelicans in the final minutes.

“The coaches were telling me to be aggressive and play my game,” said Bluiett, who bounced back from his four-point, 2/9 shooting outing Friday. “Last game I was a little hesitant and was thinking a lot. They told me to play the way I play and that’s what I did.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Washington lottery pick Rui Hachimura canned two free throws in the final seconds, giving the Wizards a two-possession advantage. On the previous possession, New Orleans drew up a play for Bluiett to attempt a corner three-pointer, but it was misfired with Bluiett a bit off-balance as his momentum took him toward the right sideline.

PELICANS PLAYER UPDATES

Asked about the impact of players like Williamson (11 points in nine minutes vs. New York) and Jackson (30 points in 24 minutes against the Knicks) not being on the court Saturday, Bluiett responded, “It’s definitely a big difference, because those guys attract so much attention. Now there are more guys who collapse on you (defensively). But we’ve still got guys on the team who did well and played their part.” …

One of Bluiett’s teammates who fared well Saturday was Kavell Bigby-Williams (LSU), who notched a second straight double-double at starting center. “He’s good,” Bluiett said of the pivot. “I feel like he has a lot of potential. Obviously there are still some things he can work on, but you can’t teach high energy.” …

As a late addition to the summer roster, Bigby-Williams only had one practice and one shootaround to get ready for game action in Las Vegas, but he registered 14 points and 14 rebounds vs. Washington (he had 12 and 10 against New York). “I play with a lot of effort,” Bigby-Williams noted in reference to a question about why he’s been able to adjust quickly. “I take a lot of pride on how hard I play on defense. That sparks some offense sometimes… I’m not the most skilled out there at times, but you can’t teach effort. Every time I go out there I try to play as hard as I can and contribute that way.”