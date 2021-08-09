NBA Summer League Game 1 wrap: Pelicans 94, Bulls 77

One New Orleans draftee drained threes from all over the Cox Pavilion hardwood Monday afternoon. The other recent Pelicans draft pick displayed his all-around game, making a major impact without needing to score a bunch – as he did during his stellar college career.

First-round pick Trey Murphy III poured in 26 points in his summer debut for New Orleans, while second-rounder Herbert Jones filled the stat sheet in a variety of categories. The rookies from Virginia and Alabama, respectively, helped New Orleans turn a three-point halftime deficit into a comfortable victory over Chicago.

As a result, new Pelicans head coach Willie Green emerged victorious in his unofficial debut as the franchise’s sideline leader.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jones blocked a shot, then threw a crosscourt bounce pass at the other end of the floor to Murphy for an uncontested dunk, giving New Orleans a 13-point lead with three-plus minutes remaining. The summer Pelicans trailed 47-44 at intermission, but outscored Chicago 50-30 in the latter half. Murphy dropped in 20 second-half points, highlighted by four made three-pointers and three dunks.

PELICANS PLAYER UPDATES

The 21-year-old Murphy put on a show from deep, going 6/9 beyond the arc and 9/15 from the field. He got red-hot in the second half, scoring six of his first seven buckets in the game from beyond the arc. For good measure, he threw down a resounding dunk over a Chicago defender, then capped his productive day with an alley oop slam. “I had a lot of open shots, and I wasn’t really thinking out there,” Murphy said of getting into a shooting groove. “I was playing free and guys were finding me.” Green on Murphy: “We know he has the ability to shoot the ball at a high, high clip. Any time he’s open, with any space, we want him letting that thing fly without thinking. I thought he did a really good job of mixing it up. He had (perimeter) shots, but he also drove, he also gave it up (by passing) when he wasn’t open. That’s how we want to play.” …

In a modest 21 minutes of action, Jones delivered six points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Green was highly complimentary of Jones’ defensive work and all-around efforts: “He was unbelievable. His instincts, his knack, his ability to play multiple positions. It was really fun to watch these guys play. High-talented guys. Herb was all over the place.” Jones was named SEC Player of the Year in 2020-21, despite being Alabama's fourth-leading scorer. …

A prominent contributor for the Pelicans during the second half of 2020-21, Naji Marshall picked up where he left off with a quality performance. Marshall scored 18 points, helping keep New Orleans close in the first half by tallying 14 of those. He did a lot of damage off the dribble, creating open shots for himself in the mid-range or by setting up his floater game. …

Kira Lewis Jr. posted 11 points and seven assists (with zero turnovers), but struggled from the perimeter, as did nearly every Pelican aside from Murphy, going 0/4 at the arc. New Orleans shot 8/32 on threes, but after subtracting Murphy’s day, it was 2/23. …

Didi Louzada notched two steals (to go with six rebounds and three assists), part of a big afternoon of thievery by New Orleans. The Pelicans totaled 10 steals.