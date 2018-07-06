NBA Summer League Game 1 recap: Pelicans 90, Raptors 77

Pelicans (1-0), Raptors (0-1)

LAS VEGAS – It was a shaping up to be close to a perfect Friday afternoon for New Orleans until rookie guard Frank Jackson drove into the lane in the third quarter, with Jackson’s left foot landing awkwardly on a Toronto player’s leg. Making his NBA debut a year later than expected due to foot surgeries, Jackson had to leave his first pro contest with a left ankle sprain, after only playing 13 minutes. The Duke product played extremely well during that allotment, scoring 13 points and grabbing six rebounds, mostly at point guard.

New Orleans rolled to a dominant victory over Toronto, but the Pelicans awaited word on the severity of Jackson’s injury; X-rays were negative. He did not return to Friday’s game and needed help to get to the locker room. A teammate had to shoot his free throws.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans went up by 20 points at halftime and maintained a lead of 20-plus midway through the fourth quarter. Toronto mounted a surge in the fourth quarter to make the final tally more respectable, but never seriously threatened the lead.

PELICANS PLAYER UPDATES

Jackson was excellent and looked quick on the floor after missing the entire 2017-18 NBA season. Equally impressive, but in different fashion, was undrafted guard Trevon Bluiett, a Xavier (Ohio) product who sank six of his seven three-point attempts. Bluiett finished with 24 points on 7/10 accuracy from the field. …

Two-year Pelicans veteran forward Cheick Diallo shook off a rough start to post a double-double, featuring 13 points and 10 rebounds. He racked up eight fouls, but in summer league the limit is 10. …

Second-round draft pick Tony Carr got his feet wet in 25 minutes on the floor, playing a relatively quiet but steady game (six points, five assists).

QUOTES TO NOTE

“He’s listed as day-to-day. I would think no chance (he plays) tomorrow. Hopefully by Monday. At the very least, by tournament play (which starts Wednesday). I guess he rolled it pretty good. He had aggravated it a couple weeks ago doing drills with us. He just stepped on somebody’s foot.” – Pelicans summer coach Kevin Hanson on Jackson’s injury status

“He looked really good. (Toronto’s defense) couldn’t keep him in front of them. It was really, really impressive to watch, actually. We kind of lost our steam once he went out. I liked what he was doing, the way he was moving and attacking.” – Hanson on Jackson’s play prior to the injury

“It was a good first day. I had some good looks, and fortunately I cashed in on them. Overall, it was pretty good. It’s a lot different from college. Sometimes I may find myself a bit more open. I’ve just got to capitalize on those opportunities.” – Bluiett on his excellent summer debut

“I will definitely be more aggressive as the games go on, just figuring out what spots I can attack.” – Carr on his debut; he took five shots in 25 minutes