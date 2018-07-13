NBA Summer League Consolation Round: Knicks 102, Pelicans 83

Knicks (2-3), Pelicans (2-3)

LAS VEGAS – Having been eliminated from the summer league tournament 24 hours earlier, Friday’s game provided New Orleans and New York with a chance to get a longer look at a few players who hadn’t logged significant minutes in the desert. With Cheick Diallo, Trevon Bluiett and Shavon Shields held out of action - and Frank Jackson already sidelined - the Pelicans played the Knicks tightly for a half, but were outgunned in the final 20 minutes of action.

New Orleans concluded its participation in summer league, dropping a third straight game while allowing 100-plus points.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New York went up by 16 points at the first official timeout of the fourth quarter. The Knicks led by 10 in the first quarter, but the Pelicans took the lead by halftime, prior to New York dominating after intermission.

PELICANS PLAYER UPDATES

Garlon Green, the younger brother of veteran NBA forward Gerald Green, had made nice contributions in previous games, but perhaps was more noticed Friday because he did it offensively. Green’s 23 points led the Pelicans, on 8/9 shooting from the field. …

Roddy Peters of near-to-NOLA Nicholls State played more minutes Friday (22) than he had in the previous four games of summer league (9). He responded with nine points, three rebounds and a pair of assists. …

DJ Hogg (Texas A&M) registered 16 points in 20 minutes, showing his perimeter shooting ability by sinking three three-pointers.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“I thought Garlon had been really good the whole tournament. He brings it every day, competes hard, made plays for us, hustle plays. He’s basically my utility knife that I could play anywhere. Roddy Peters I thought played well, gave us some good energy.” – Pelicans summer head coach Kevin Hanson on positives from Friday’s defeat

“Some of our starters didn’t bring it tonight. This is one of the harder games to play in, the consolation Friday game. It was unfortunate that we didn’t compete harder.” – Hanson on one negative Friday

“Just effort, that I can try to fit on any team. Bring defense, effort, a little bit of scoring. Being in the NBA is my ultimate goal. I’ve been overseas for a while, so that could open up (opportunities) as well.” – Green on what he tried to accomplish in summer league