Play-in postgame wrap: No. 9 Pelicans 113, No. 10 Spurs 103

CJ McCollum was pouring in the points, as was Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas. Rookie guard Jose Alvarado was draining threes from deep, while fellow first-year pro Herbert Jones was a menace on defense, blocking shots and stealing the ball.

With the season on the line Wednesday in an elimination game vs. San Antonio, New Orleans displayed many of the reasons the Pelicans reached the Western Conference postseason in the first place, overwhelming the Spurs for much of the first three quarters. San Antonio mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to get as close as six points on the scoreboard, before the hosts put it away in crunch time.

In front of 18,610 fans constantly at high volume, New Orleans earned a trip to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Friday. The winner of that play-in tournament finale will punch a ticket to the West playoffs and a quarterfinal best-of-seven series against Phoenix.

“It was so loud in there, we could barely hear each other,” head coach Willie Green said of the Smoothie King Center. “That was playoff-atmosphere type basketball. We’re proud of our guys. They responded, played hard and competed for 48 minutes.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

San Antonio came up empty from the field during a critical stretch of fourth-quarter possessions, preventing the Spurs from cutting further into their deficit. Ingram’s tough contested layup with under two minutes remaining gave New Orleans a 105-95 lead as the home crowd began to celebrate. Jones later brought everyone out of their seats with a high-flying dunk to make it a 12-point edge.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

At one stage Wednesday, McCollum drained nine consecutive shots from the field, one shy of his career high over nine seasons as a pro. His 27 first-half points helped power New Orleans to an 11-point lead. He totaled 32 points on 12/23 shooting, including 3/5 accuracy from three-point distance.

McCollum combined with Ingram (27 points) and Valanciunas (22 points) to score 81 points on 32/56 shooting.

BY THE NUMBERS

1/6: New Orleans start from three-point range. The hosts then drained five in a row, including a pair by Jones. The Pelicans were getting outscored significantly by the Spurs in this category early but finished 8/20 (40 percent).

12: Speaking of three-point shooting, Alvarado’s 3/4 game from deep was a big spark in the first half. He tallied 12 points in 22 minutes, with fans starting a “Jose!” chant in the fourth quarter as he shot a free throw.

66-53: New Orleans scoring edge in the middle quarters, expanding the margin from four to 17.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

DEFENSE ON DEJOUNTE

Murray effectively took himself out of the first half due to foul trouble, scoring just four points on 1/5 shooting. Jones kept hounding Murray, who shot just 5/19 in a frustrating 16-point night.

BOARDWORK

New Orleans played up to its deserved season-long reputation as an elite rebounding team, controlling the glass. The Pelicans led 24-14 in boards at halftime and nearly won the second half by a double-digit margin as well, at 29-20, for an overall 53-34 edge.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Two University of Alabama products made their NBA postseason debuts, both as starters. For New Orleans, Jones was his usual force on defense, but added double-digit points and other goodies. San Antonio’s Josh Primo, the NBA’s youngest player at 19, had a scoreless evening.