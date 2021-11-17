NBA Jersey Day set for December 14, 2021

For the second year in a row, the NBA is encouraging fans around the world to celebrate their favorite players and teams by wearing NBA, WNBA or NBA G League jerseys on Dec. 14 as part of NBA Jersey Day.

To participate, fans can sharing a photo of themselves, friends or family in an NBA jersey on social media using the hashtag #NBAJerseyDay. Fans could be featured on NBA.com or your favorite NBA team’s social media channels throughout the day.

Our Pelicans Team Store has several jersey options available, including our latest City Edition uniforms that debuted on November 12.

View the full NBA Jersey Day details on NBA.com