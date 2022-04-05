New Orleans skyline
Getty Images

NBA Foundation grants 40 non-profit recipients totaling more than $11 million in fifth grant round

Six grant recipients from NBA Foundation’s first year of grantmaking to receive renewals as part of latest round of funding
Posted: Apr 05, 2022

April 5, 2022

NEW YORK – The NBA Foundation tipped off its second year of grantmaking, today announcing 40 new grants totaling $11 million to organizations that are creating employment opportunities, furthering career advancement, and driving greater economic empowerment for Black youth throughout the United States and Canada. Named as part of the Foundation’s fifth grant round and the first of 2022, the grants are focused on workforce development, pathways for higher education, mentoring and entrepreneurship for Black youth.

The NBA Foundation, which was seeded with a 10-year $300 million commitment from the NBA Board of Governors in 2020, has now awarded 118 grants to-date, totaling more than $33 million to non-profit organizations. The fifth grant round features over $1 million for six grant renewals to exalt, Marcus Graham Project, Operation DREAM, TEAM Inc., The Knowledge House and the Youth Empowerment Project, who were a part of the Foundation’s first year of grantmaking. These grants will continue to support pipeline development for high school, college-aged, job-ready and mid-career individuals in their communities.

Boys Town Louisiana and Youth Empowerment Project, two New Orleans-based non-profit organizations were recognized and awarded in the NBA Foundation’s fifth round of grants:

Boys Town Louisiana
Boys Town Louisiana works to change the way America cares for children and families.

Youth Empowerment Project
Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) is a New Orleans-based organization that annually serves more than one thousand children and young adults through community-based education, mentoring, employment readiness and enrichment programs.

The full list of the 40 grantees and their efforts can be viewed here.

Previously, New Orleans Youth Alliance and Son of a Saint, two New Orleans-based non-profit organizations were recognized and awarded in the NBA Foundation’s fourth round of grants.

"As we enter our second year of funding and surpass the $30 million initially provided by the NBA Board of Governors to establish the Foundation, our work with national and local organizations that are driving economic opportunity for Black youth in the NBA’s 28 markets continues to strengthen and evolve,” said Greg Taylor, NBA Foundation Executive Director. “We look forward to our growth in the year ahead and are excited to establish new relationships with non-profits serving Black youth and to further collaborate with the organizations who have demonstrated their impact."

The NBA Foundation, created by the 30 NBA teams, works in partnership with the teams’ affiliated charitable organizations and the NBPA to support national and local organizations with a specific focus on team markets, utilizing the collective $30 million annual commitment from the NBA Board of Governors as well as additional funding sources. To learn more about the NBA Foundation or apply for a grant, please visit www.nbafoundation.com or follow @NBAFoundation on Twitter and Instagram.

Inside Look: Swin Cash receives Hall of Fame call during son's diaper change

During a mid-diaper change for her son, watch as New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash received her call from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to inform her that she was named to the Class of 2022.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Inside Look: Swin Cash receives Hall of Fame call during son's diaper change
Now Playing

Inside Look: Swin Cash receives Hall of Fame call during son's diaper change

During a mid-diaper change for her son, watch as New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash received her call from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to inform her that she was named to the Class of 2022.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:55
Larry Nance Jr. on focusing on the rest of the season | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. on focusing on the rest of the season | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Apr 4, 2022  |  05:44
Brandon Ingram on learning from the loss | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram on learning from the loss | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Apr 4, 2022  |  03:13
Willie Green on tough loss | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Now Playing

Willie Green on tough loss | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers
Apr 4, 2022  |  03:03
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 19 points vs. LA Clippers
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 19 points vs. LA Clippers

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 19 points vs. LA Clippers
Apr 3, 2022  |  01:47
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. LA Clippers
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. LA Clippers

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. LA Clippers
Apr 3, 2022  |  01:21
Herb Jones with the steal | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Now Playing

Herb Jones with the steal | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

Herb Jones with the steal | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:18
Jonas Valanciunas powers through the contact for the score | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas powers through the contact for the score | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

Jonas Valanciunas powers through the contact for the score
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:18
Jonas Valanciunas puts it back on the reverse | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas puts it back on the reverse | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

Jonas Valanciunas puts it back on the reverse
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:17
Naji Marshall send it back | Pelicans at Clippers 04-03-22
Now Playing

Naji Marshall send it back | Pelicans at Clippers 04-03-22

Naji Marshall send it back | Pelicans at Clippers 04-03-22
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:12
CJ McCollum with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. LA Clippers
Now Playing

CJ McCollum with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. LA Clippers

CJ McCollum with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. LA Clippers
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:52
Larry Nance Jr. hits a 3 off the Herb Jones assist | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. hits a 3 off the Herb Jones assist | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

Larry Nance Jr. hits a 3 off the Herb Jones assist | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes drains a 3 off the feed by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes drains a 3 off the feed by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

Jaxson Hayes drains a 3 off the feed by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:08
Swin Cash reacts to Hall of Fame Class of 2022 announcement
Now Playing

Swin Cash reacts to Hall of Fame Class of 2022 announcement

Watch as New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash shares her reactions to joining the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  01:24
Swin Cash introduced with Class of 2022 at Hall of Fame Press Conference
Now Playing

Swin Cash introduced with Class of 2022 at Hall of Fame Press Conference

Watch as New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash is announced with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a press conference on April 2, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:07
Swin Cash on Hall of Fame announcement being in New Orleans
Now Playing

Swin Cash on Hall of Fame announcement being in New Orleans

Watch as New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash reacts to being in New Orleans for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 announcement on April 2, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  01:00
24 Seconds with CJ McCollum presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
Now Playing

24 Seconds with CJ McCollum presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum shares his last vacation, his favorite song in college, and more in our latest 24 Seconds Q&A presented by Tissot.
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:39
Brandon Ingram on an excited Willie Green in win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram on an excited Willie Green in win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  04:23
Herb Jones on keys to win vs. LA | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22
Now Playing

Herb Jones on keys to win vs. LA | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  04:52
Willie Green on win vs. Los Angeles | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22
Now Playing

Willie Green on win vs. Los Angeles | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  05:58
Game Recap: Pelicans 114, Lakers 111
Now Playing

Game Recap: Pelicans 114, Lakers 111

The Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 114-111. CJ McCollum recorded 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram added 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in t
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:01
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers from Friday, April 1, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:03
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
Now Playing

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  01:50
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (32 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
Now Playing

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (32 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:03
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (29 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
Now Playing

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (29 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:00
Brandon Ingram on-court interview postgame after win vs. Lakers 4/1/22
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram on-court interview postgame after win vs. Lakers 4/1/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks to Bally Sports' Jen Hale after the Pelicans win vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:43
Jonas Valanciunas ties it up late from three | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas ties it up late from three | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas ties it up late in the fourth quarter vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:11
Brandon Ingram drains the tough fall away | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram drains the tough fall away | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drains the tough hanging fall away jumper vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:09
Brandon Ingram gets to his spot | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram gets to his spot | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets to his spot and knocks down the jumper vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:15
Herb Jones hammers home the Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones hammers home the Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forwards Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones connect for the dunk vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:10
Tags
Pelicans, NBA, community

Related Content

Pelicans

NBA

community

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter