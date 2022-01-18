Denver Nuggets v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA -DECEMBER 08: Herbert Jones #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans brings the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets on December 8, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

NBA announces schedule change

New Orleans at Denver will no longer be televised by ESPN
Posted: Jan 18, 2022

The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ road game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6 will no longer be televised by ESPN. Originally scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT, the matchup with Denver will change to a 7:00 p.m. CT start time and will be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans.

