NBA announces schedule change
New Orleans at Denver will no longer be televised by ESPN
The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ road game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6 will no longer be televised by ESPN. Originally scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT, the matchup with Denver will change to a 7:00 p.m. CT start time and will be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans.
Pelicans players on honoring MLK Jr.'s legacy | Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022
New Orleans Pelicans players Devonte' Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, and Garrett Temple share their thoughts on playing on MLK Jr. Day and how we can honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy in our daily lives.
| 01:19
Willie Green on offensive struggles in second half | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Interview 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
| 03:17
Brandon Ingram on loss in Boston, second half struggle | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Interview 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
| 04:25
Jonas Valanciunas on 2H energy, bouncing back vs. NYK | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Interview 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
| 02:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores 16 points vs. Boston Celtics 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones scored 16 points in the team's road loss to the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
| 01:15
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram adds 15 points vs. Boston Celtics 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 15 points in the team's road loss to the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
| 01:59
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 22 points vs. Boston Celtics 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas tallied 22 points in the team's road loss to the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
| 01:58
Herbert Jones fast-break dunk | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones beats the defense for the fast-break dunk.
| 00:19
Jose Alvarado speeds inside for the layup | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speeds inside for the layup.
| 00:00
Jaxson Hayes defense to offense | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes swats the shot and them catches a tough pass for the score on the other end.
| 00:34
Jose Alvarado picks Boston's pocket | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado steals the ball off the missed shot to create a second-chance opportunity for New Orleans.
| 00:14
Brandon Ingram strong slam | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram attacks the rim and throws down the strong slam.
| 00:23
Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Boston Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans go on an 11-0 run vs. Boston Celtics in the first half.
| 00:00
Jonas Valanciunas alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas rises up for the alley-oop slam.
| 00:22
Josh Hart coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast for the lay-up.
| 00:15
Brandon Ingram weaves to his spot | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights 1/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram weaves to his spot and knocks down the mid-range jumper.
| 00:23
Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Willie Green 1-15-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
| 03:39
Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Josh Hart 1-15-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart's postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
| 02:09
Pelicans-Nets Postgame: Devonte' Graham 1-15-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham's postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
| 01:50
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22
Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game highlights (1/15/2022).
| 03:02
Highlights: Brandon Ingram with 22 vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram at the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
| 02:02
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Brooklyn Nets 4th quarter highlights (1/15/2022).
| 02:02
Herb Jones soars on the dunk | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones cuts for the big dunk vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
| 00:19
Devonte' Graham dunks off the steal | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans Devonte' Graham runs the floor off the steal and dunks it home vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
| 00:19
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights at Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Brooklyn Nets 3rd quarter highlights (1/15/2022).
| 01:37
Brandon Ingram alley-oop and-1 to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds Jaxson Hayes on the alley-oop dunk vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
| 00:23
Brandon Ingram's rejection leads to Josh Hart's and-1 dunk | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the lengthy block and guard Josh Hart with the nice and-1 finish vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
| 00:18
Brandon Ingram accelerates for the jam | Pelicans-Nets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram takes on two defenders and slams it home vs. the Brooklyn Nets (1/15/2022).
| 00:23
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Brooklyn Nets, 01/15/2022
| 00:00
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets 1-15-22
New Orleans Pelicans at the Brooklyn Nets 2nd quarter highlights (1/15/2022).
| 01:30
