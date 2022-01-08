Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
NBA announces schedule change
New Orleans at New York will no longer be televised by TNT
The NBA announced Saturday, Jan. 8 that the New Orleans Pelicans’ road game against the New York Knicks on Jan. 20 will no longer be televised by TNT. The game will remain a 6:30 p.m. CT tip-off and will be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans.
Josh Hart on his college jersey retirement | Pelicans Practice 1-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh hart speaks to the media following practice on January 7, 2022.
All Videos
Josh Hart on his college jersey retirement | Pelicans Practice 1-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh hart speaks to the media following practice on January 7, 2022.
| 09:13
Devonte' Graham on playing without fans in Toronto on Sunday | Pelicans Practice 1-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks following practice on Friday, January 7, 2022.
| 04:04
Willie Green on getting through tough stretch of games | Pelicans Practice 1-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Friday, January 7, 2022.
| 04:41
Brandon Ingram on his big game vs Golden State | Pelicans Postgame 1-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following Thursday night's win.
| 08:38
Gary Clark on his block, staying ready | Pelicans Postgame 1-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark speaks following Thursday's win over Golden State.
| 06:22
Herbert Jones on Brandon Ingram, staying out of foul trouble | Pelicans Postgame 1-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks to the media following Thursday night's game against Golden State.
| 05:43
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram, Gary Clark | Pelicans Postgame 1-6-22
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Thursday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.
| 08:35
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 32 points vs. Golden State Warriors
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 32 points vs. Golden State Warriors
| 01:50
Block by Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
Block by Jaxson Hayes
| 00:12
Herb Jones slams it home! | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
Herb Jones slams it home!
| 00:23
Steal by Herbert Jones leads to a BI layup | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
Steal by Herbert Jones leads to a BI layup
| 00:11
Brandon Ingram with 13 Points in the 2nd Quarter vs. Golden State Warriors
Brandon Ingram with 13 Points in the 2nd Quarter vs. Golden State Warriors
| 01:26
Brandon Ingram and-one | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
Brandon Ingram and-one
| 00:17
2-pointer by Garrett Temple off the Brandon Ingram Assist | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
2-pointer by Garrett Temple off the Brandon Ingram Assist
| 00:09
Garrett Temple hits the 3 off the Herb Jones assist | Pelicans vs Warriors 1-6-22
Garrett Temple hits the 3 off the Herb Jones assist
| 00:22
Jose Alvarado on his bench role, preparing for top NBA guards | Pelicans Shootaround 1-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks to the media following shootaround ahead of the team's game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
| 03:54
Brandon Ingram on finding his rhythm, team preparations | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
| 06:32
Devonte' Graham on clutch 3's, improving offensive efficiency | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
| 04:18
Willie Green on late game execution, fight vs. NBA top teams | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
| 05:08
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 25 points, 16 rebounds vs. Phoenix Suns 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas turned in a 25-point, 16-rebound performance in the team's loss against the Phoenix Suns.
| 01:45
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 28 points vs. Phoenix Suns 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham scored 28 points in the team's loss against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
| 01:59
Devonte' Graham second-chance triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham sinks the deep triple on the second chance opportunity.
| 00:25
Brandon Ingram scores on finger roll | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives and scores with the finger roll over the Suns' defense.
| 00:17
Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Phoenix Suns 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans goes on an 11-0 run against Phoenix Suns between the third and fourth quarters.
| 00:00
Herbert Jones spins for the slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones spins to the rim for the slam.
| 00:16
Devonte' Graham lay-up and-1 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones steals the ball and feeds Devonte' Graham for the score and-1.
| 00:20
Devonte' Graham splits defenders for impressive up-and-under layup
Graham hangs in the air to finish the difficult layup
| 00:00
Devonte' Graham connects from the elbow | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham spots up and knocks down the mid-range jumper.
| 00:17
Josh Hart fastbreak jam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart takes it the distance for the fastbreak slam.
| 00:10
Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 1/4/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado steals the inbound pass and goes up for the score and-1.
| 00:15
NEXT UP: