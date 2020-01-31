NBA announces broadcast and time change for New Orleans at Dallas on March 4

January 30, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today a change to its television broadcast schedule.

The Pelicans’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on March 4 will now be broadcast on ESPN. Previously a 7:30 p.m. CT start time, the contest will now tip-off at 8:30 p.m. CT.

This matchup will also be televised locally on FOX Sports New Orleans and will available on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM, the Pelicans radio flagship station.