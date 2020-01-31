New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 7: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on December 07, 2019 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA announces broadcast and time change for New Orleans at Dallas on March 4

Posted: Jan 31, 2020

January 30, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today a change to its television broadcast schedule.

The Pelicans’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on March 4 will now be broadcast on ESPN. Previously a 7:30 p.m. CT start time, the contest will now tip-off at 8:30 p.m. CT.

This matchup will also be televised locally on FOX Sports New Orleans and will available on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM, the Pelicans radio flagship station.

