Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
NBA announces broadcast and time change for New Orleans at Dallas on March 4
January 30, 2020
NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today a change to its television broadcast schedule.
The Pelicans’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on March 4 will now be broadcast on ESPN. Previously a 7:30 p.m. CT start time, the contest will now tip-off at 8:30 p.m. CT.
This matchup will also be televised locally on FOX Sports New Orleans and will available on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM, the Pelicans radio flagship station.
