Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson as he sits down with Fox Sports analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman, along with her Fox Sports co-host, Erin Hartigan to discuss the Pelicans play

19:06 - Beginning of Pelicans talk with Nancy Lieberman and Erin Hartigan

21:00 - Discussion on Anthony Davis being 35 points away from 10,000 career points

23:17 - Julius Randle's impact on the Pelicans so far

25:14 - The lineup of Anthony Davis, Julius Randle, and Nikola Mirotic's

27:88 - Who steps up in place of Elfrid Payton

30:23 - Pelicans strong play at home (7-1)