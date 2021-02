Naji Marshall questionable to play in Indiana game Friday

New Orleans is listing one player on its Thursday official injury report, with rookie Naji Marshall (left ankle sprain) questionable to play Friday at Indiana (6 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM).

Prior to its Wednesday game in Milwaukee, Indiana’s injury list included T.J. Warren (left foot stress fracture) and Caris LeVert (medical condition), who are both out with longer-term concerns. In addition, Brian Bowen II, Jalen Lecque and Cassius Stanley are on G League assignment. A sixth Pacer, Myles Turner (sore shoulder), appeared on yesterday’s report as questionable, but Turner ended up playing 23 minutes against the Bucks.

Steven Adams (calf tightness) had been listed as questionable Wednesday for New Orleans, but like Turner, he was in uniform and played for his team.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (8-12)

Wednesday win vs. Phoenix

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

INDIANA (12-10)

Wednesday loss at Milwaukee

Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Season series

FIRST HALF

Jan. 4: Indiana 118, at New Orleans 116 (OT)

Feb. 5: at Indiana, 6 p.m.

All-time series

Indiana 25-16 (Pacers won last 1)