Much-improved Pelicans, Grizzlies square off Tuesday in Tennessee

In a matchup of Southwest Division squads that have transformed themselves via significant in-season improvement, New Orleans will visit Memphis on Tuesday (6:30 p.m., TNT, 100.3 FM), the third of four meetings this season between the Pelicans and Grizzlies. After starting the season at 3-16, New Orleans has gone 24-21 since. Memphis was 9-10 overall the day after Thanksgiving, but has compiled a 35-12 mark over its last 47 games.

New Orleans submitted a similar injury list this afternoon as recent games, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) ruled out for Tuesday’s game at Memphis. In addition, Trey Murphy is listed as out due to his G League assignment.

For Memphis, Dillon Brooks (ankle) has been sidelined since a Jan. 8 win over the Clippers due to injury.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (27-37, 10TH IN WEST)

Sunday loss at Denver

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

MEMPHIS (44-22, 6TH IN WEST)

Sunday loss at Houston

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 13: at New Orleans 112, Memphis 101

Feb. 15: Memphis 121, at New Orleans 109

March 8: at Memphis, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

April 9: at Memphis, TBD

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 40-32 (Grizzlies won last 1)