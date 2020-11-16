Mock drafts project Pelicans to add two-way wing Wednesday

There are few things NBA draft analysts agree on as Wednesday’s annual event (7 p.m. Central, ESPN) rapidly approaches, but at least in terms of the New Orleans Pelicans and the No. 13 pick, there is some common ground. The vast majority of experts are predicting that New Orleans (30-42 in 2019-20) will select a wing player in the late lottery, at least partly due to a need to improve defensively (Pelicans were 21st in efficiency last season). Among some of the most prominent websites, guard/forward types who contributed in college at both ends of the court – such as Saddiq Bey, Aaron Nesmith and Devin Vassell – are frequently mentioned as possible picks in the 13th slot.

Here are the latest mock-draft projections from across the Internet and elsewhere, outlining the projected 12-14 range picks. Comments under New Orleans’ predicted selection are provided by each media entity:

THE ATHLETIC

12 Sacramento, Devin Vassell

13 New Orleans, Killian Hayes

“For the Pelicans, pairing him with Lonzo Ball and a terrific frontcourt in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram would be pretty fascinating due to how electric it would be in transition.”

14 Boston, R.J. Hampton

BLEACHER REPORT

12 Sacramento, Killian Hayes

13 New Orleans, Saddiq Bey

“Bey’s positional tools, shooting and interviews have put him firmly in the late-lottery mix.”

14 Boston, Precious Achiuwa

CBSSPORTS.COM

12 Sacramento, Aaron Nesmith

13 New Orleans, Patrick Williams

“New Orleans needs to continue to add length, size and scoring threats around Zion Williamson, and Williams can play either forward position and really affect the game on both ends, especially as a defensive playmaker.”

14 Boston, R.J. Hampton

NBA.COM CONSENSUS

12 Sacramento, Aaron Nesmith

13 New Orleans, Saddiq Bey

“Prototypical 3-and-D player who can score in a variety of ways and defend multiple positions.”

14 Boston, Kira Lewis Jr.

THE RINGER

12 Sacramento, Aleksej Pokusevski

13 New Orleans, Devin Vassell

“Vassell has a wide draft range and could go as high as the mid-lottery or as low as the late teens. He makes a ton of sense for the Pelicans as another switchable defender alongside Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.”

14 Boston, R.J. Hampton

SB NATION

12 Sacramento, Patrick Williams

13 New Orleans, Aaron Nesmith

“With the futures of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson in mind, the Pelicans would be happy to score a high end role player in a weak draft devoid of booming potential. Aaron Nesmith fits the bill perfectly as his extraordinary shooting skills (52.2 percent from three-point range on 8.2 3PA) will keep driving lanes open for years to come for the two New Orleans cornerstones.”

14 Boston, Obi Toppin

SI.COM

12 Sacramento, Devin Vassell

13 New Orleans, Saddiq Bey

“If New Orleans uses this selection, there figures to be an emphasis on players with the ability shore up last season’s shoddy defense, as well as space the floor and play off of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.”

14 Boston, R.J. Hampton

SPORTING NEWS

12 Sacramento, Killian Hayes

13 New Orleans, Aaron Nesmith

“Nesmith is one of the best 3-point shooters in this draft class. Burying a blistering 52.2% of his 3s this past season at Vanderbilt.”

14 Boston, R.J. Hampton

USA TODAY SPORTS WEEKLY

12 Sacramento, Patrick Williams

13 New Orleans, Aaron Nesmith

“Nesmith could blossom into something special soon. He was already considered one of the best 3-point shooters in the NCAA last season (52.6%).”

14 Boston, Cole Anthony