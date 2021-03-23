New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Mike Trudell on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 23, 2021

Posted: Mar 23, 2021

Lakers TV sideline reporter Mike Trudell joins the show to talk about the upcoming matchup between the Pelicans and Lakers on TNT.



Audio Link

Zion Williamson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Zion Williamson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. feeds Zion Williamson for the alley-oop slam.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:24
Brandon Ingram racks up 17 points in the third quarter vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram racks up 17 points in the third quarter vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram put on a third quarter show, scoring 17 points against Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. transition triple | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. transition triple | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. capitalizes on the steal and knocks down the three in transition.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:11
New Orleans Pelicans go on big third quarter run vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans go on big third quarter run vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans tally another 11-0 run to extend their lead in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:00
Jaxson Hayes baseline jam and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes baseline jam and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes slams it home and collects the foul for the three-point play.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:15
Brandon Ingram drills from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram drills from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the triple against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:16
Brandon Ingram block from behind | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram block from behind | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram chases down Dennis Schroder for the block at the rim.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:18
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans go on a 11-0 run against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:00
Zion Williamson follow-up jam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson follow-up jam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson flies in for the two-handed flush.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram goes to work | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram goes to work | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram puts on the moves and sinks the floater in the lane.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:10
Zion Williamson finishes at the rim | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson finishes at the rim | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finishes in the paint against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:20
Steven Adams flush | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Steven Adams flush | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams slams it home off the dish from ZIon Williamson.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:13
Pelicans-Lakers Shootaround: Nicolò Melli 3-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Shootaround: Nicolò Melli 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli talks about the preparations for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  07:34
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Lakers | March 23, 2021
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Lakers | March 23, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 PM CT on TNT.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans at Nuggets Slo-Mo Highlights 3/21/21
Now Playing

Pelicans at Nuggets Slo-Mo Highlights 3/21/21

Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets in Game 42 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:45
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-21-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-21-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
Mar 21, 2021  |  04:52
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Josh Hart 3-21-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Josh Hart 3-21-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
Mar 21, 2021  |  04:07
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-21-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-21-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
Mar 21, 2021  |  04:06
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/21/2021
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:01
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 30 vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021
Now Playing

Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 30 vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021

Zion Williamson (30 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/21/2021
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:01
Highlights: Brandon Ingram puts up 30 vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021
Now Playing

Highlights: Brandon Ingram puts up 30 vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021

Brandon Ingram (30 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/21/2021
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:01
Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 20 points vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021
Now Playing

Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 20 points vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021

Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - Nickeil Alexander-Walker came up big with 20 points in the win vs. the Denver Nuggets.
Mar 21, 2021  |  01:57
Brandon Ingram on-court interview after win vs. Nuggets 3-21-2021
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram on-court interview after win vs. Nuggets 3-21-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks postgame after being a big part of the Pelicans win vs. the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Mar 21, 2021  |  02:16
Brandon Ingram adds another late game and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram adds another late game and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram comes up clutch again with the late game fade-away and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:23
Brandon Ingram late game and-1 takes the lead | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram late game and-1 takes the lead | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram comes up clutch with the late game and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:19
Zion Williamson strong baseline dunk | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson strong baseline dunk | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the big time baseline dunk vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:23
Zion with the BIG block leads to Bledsoe finish | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Zion with the BIG block leads to Bledsoe finish | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets the big block leading to a nice transition bucket from Eric Bledsoe vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:22
Kira Lewis Jr. making plays on both ends | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. making plays on both ends | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. with the steal and a pair of nice buckets vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:38
Brandon Ingram all over the court in the 3rd | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram all over the court in the 3rd | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram getting it done on both ends in the 3rd quarter vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:32
Eric Bledsoe uses all of the rim on the floater | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Eric Bledsoe uses all of the rim on the floater | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe collapses the defense and finishes with the floater vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:21

Related Content

Lakers

Pelicans

podcast audio

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter