Mike Trudell on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 23, 2021
Lakers TV sideline reporter Mike Trudell joins the show to talk about the upcoming matchup between the Pelicans and Lakers on TNT.
Audio Link
Zion Williamson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. feeds Zion Williamson for the alley-oop slam.
| 00:24
Brandon Ingram racks up 17 points in the third quarter vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram put on a third quarter show, scoring 17 points against Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. transition triple | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. capitalizes on the steal and knocks down the three in transition.
| 00:11
New Orleans Pelicans go on big third quarter run vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans tally another 11-0 run to extend their lead in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:00
Jaxson Hayes baseline jam and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes slams it home and collects the foul for the three-point play.
| 00:15
Brandon Ingram drills from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the triple against the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:16
Brandon Ingram block from behind | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram chases down Dennis Schroder for the block at the rim.
| 00:18
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans go on a 11-0 run against the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:00
Zion Williamson follow-up jam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson flies in for the two-handed flush.
| 00:22
Brandon Ingram goes to work | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram puts on the moves and sinks the floater in the lane.
| 00:10
Zion Williamson finishes at the rim | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finishes in the paint against the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:20
Steven Adams flush | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams slams it home off the dish from ZIon Williamson.
| 00:13
Pelicans-Lakers Shootaround: Nicolò Melli 3-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli talks about the preparations for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
| 07:34
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Lakers | March 23, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 PM CT on TNT.
| 00:30
Pelicans at Nuggets Slo-Mo Highlights 3/21/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets in Game 42 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:45
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
| 04:52
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Josh Hart 3-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
| 04:07
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
| 04:06
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/21/2021
| 00:01
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 30 vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021
Zion Williamson (30 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/21/2021
| 00:01
Highlights: Brandon Ingram puts up 30 vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021
Brandon Ingram (30 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/21/2021
| 00:01
Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 20 points vs. Denver Nuggets 3-21-2021
Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - Nickeil Alexander-Walker came up big with 20 points in the win vs. the Denver Nuggets.
| 01:57
Brandon Ingram on-court interview after win vs. Nuggets 3-21-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks postgame after being a big part of the Pelicans win vs. the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
| 02:16
Brandon Ingram adds another late game and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram comes up clutch again with the late game fade-away and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
| 00:23
Brandon Ingram late game and-1 takes the lead | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram comes up clutch with the late game and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
| 00:19
Zion Williamson strong baseline dunk | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the big time baseline dunk vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
| 00:23
Zion with the BIG block leads to Bledsoe finish | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets the big block leading to a nice transition bucket from Eric Bledsoe vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
| 00:22
Kira Lewis Jr. making plays on both ends | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. with the steal and a pair of nice buckets vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
| 00:38
Brandon Ingram all over the court in the 3rd | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram getting it done on both ends in the 3rd quarter vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
| 00:32
Eric Bledsoe uses all of the rim on the floater | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe collapses the defense and finishes with the floater vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/21/2021).
| 00:21
