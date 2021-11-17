Michael Wright on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 17, 2021
Michael Wright of NBA.com joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to talk about the first month of the NBA season.
Audio Link
Brandon Ingram drives for the dunk | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
All Videos
Brandon Ingram drives for the dunk | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds a hole and drives the lane for the dunk.
| 00:17
Brandon Ingram smooth jumper | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets to his spot in the paint and knocks down the jumper.
| 00:08
Jonas Valaciunas dunks it home | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram bounces in the pass to Jonas Valanciunas for the slam.
| 00:08
Herb Jones picks Tyler Herro's pocket | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones picks the pocket of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro for the second quarter steal.
| 00:18
Josh Hart goes the distance | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart creates a one-man fast break and finishes with the lay-up.
| 00:19
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham finds Jaxson Hayes at the rim for the alley-oop slam.
| 00:20
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drains the three | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker drain a triple off the feed from Josh Hart.
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
| 04:39
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
| 01:44
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
| 03:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
| 01:53
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
| 01:48
Brandon Ingram with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Washington Wizards
Brandon Ingram with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Washington Wizards
| 01:12
Josh Hart rebounds and lays it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Josh Hart rebounds and lays it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
| 00:18
Jaxson Hayes - AND ONE | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Jaxson Hayes - AND ONE | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
| 00:24
Josh Hart hits a 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker Assist | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Josh Hart hits a 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker Assist | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
| 00:20
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the Josh Hart dime | 11-15-21
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the Josh Hart dime | 11-15-21
| 00:15
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
| 00:58
Jonas Valanciunas with the TOUGH basket | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Jonas Valanciunas with the TOUGH basket | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
| 00:21
Jonas Valanciunas tips it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Jonas Valanciunas tips it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
| 00:16
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 05:44
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 03:43
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 05:09
Josh Hart Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks following Saturday's win ve the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 09:04
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks after Saturday night's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 05:44
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 21 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 21 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
| 01:41
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 15 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 15 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
| 01:44
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 15 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 15 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
| 01:57
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
| 02:02
Herb Jones drains a 3 off the assist by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Herb Jones drains a 3 off the assist by Brandon Ingram
| 00:18
NEXT UP: