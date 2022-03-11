Michael Pina on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 11, 2022
Michael Pina (NBA Staff Writer, Sports Illustrated) joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss the Pelicans and the Western Conference playoff race.
Audio Link
Trey Murphy III putback dunk | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
All Videos
Trey Murphy III putback dunk | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III puts back his own miss with a strong finish vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 00:20
Devonte' Graham mic'd up | Pelicans vs. Hornets 3/11/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham Mic'd up vs. the Charlotte Hornets ()3/11/2022.
| 00:41
Devonte' Graham drains the triple off the inbounds | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham makes it splash from downtown off the nice inbounds play vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 00:11
Herb Jones pretty pass to Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas dunks home the dime from forward Herbert Jones vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 00:16
Herb Jones posterizes Plumlee | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the poster dunk vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 00:25
Trey Murphy III on logging more minutes | Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround 3-11-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III speaks with the media following shootaround on March 11, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
| 01:34
Devonte' Graham on missing Brandon Ingram & CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround 3-11-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media following shootaround on March 11, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
| 03:11
CJ McCollum on missing Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Postgame 3-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following Wednesday night's loss against the Orlando Magic.
| 03:22
Jonas Valanciunas on shooting struggles | Pelicans Postgame 3-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks following Wednesday night's loss against the Orlando Magic.
| 03:13
Willie Green on the tough loss | Pelicans Postgame 3-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Wednesday night's loss against the Orlando Magic.
| 05:06
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Orlando Magic
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Orlando Magic
| 01:58
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 30 points vs. Orlando Magic
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 30 points vs. Orlando Magic
| 02:04
Jonas Valanciunas and-one | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Jonas Valanciunas and-one
| 00:16
Jose Alvarado 2 | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Jose Alvarado 2
| 00:14
Jonas Valanciunas 2 off the CJ McCollum assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Jonas Valanciunas 2 off the CJ McCollum assist
| 00:18
CJ McCollum with the mid-range jumper | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
CJ McCollum with the mid-range jumper
| 00:16
Herb Jones with the dunk | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Herb Jones with the dunk
| 00:16
Antonio Daniels one-on-one interview with Naji Marshall
Bally Sports color analyst Antonio Daniel sits down for an one-on-one interview with New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall.
| 01:40
Trey Murphy III with the slam off the Naji Marshall feed | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Trey Murphy III with the slam off the Naji Marshall feed
| 00:23
CJ McCollum makes a 3 off the Jonas Valanciunas assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
CJ McCollum makes a 3 off the Jonas Valanciunas assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
| 00:10
Willy Hernangomez on Ingram's absence, next matchup | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
| 02:25
Willie Green on team's loss vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
| 02:07
Devonte' Graham on team defense in Memphis loss | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
| 02:29
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez tallies 17 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez tallied 17 points and nine boards in the team's road loss vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 01:26
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scored 32 points in the team's road loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 02:00
Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks up the steal and runs the floor for the fast break bucket.
| 00:13
Willy Hernangomez reverse bucket | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez finishes with the reverse for the second chance score.
| 00:09
CJ McCollum at the buzzer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hits the buzzer beater to close out the first half.
| 00:12
Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/822
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant's pocket and feeds Herbert Jones for the fast break slam.
| 00:12
CJ McCollum dials in from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum shows off the handles before draining the three.
| 00:16
NEXT UP: