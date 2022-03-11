Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Michael Pina on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 11, 2022

Posted: Mar 11, 2022

Michael Pina (NBA Staff Writer, Sports Illustrated) joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss the Pelicans and the Western Conference playoff race.



Audio Link

Trey Murphy III putback dunk | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Trey Murphy III putback dunk | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Now Playing

Trey Murphy III putback dunk | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III puts back his own miss with a strong finish vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:20
Devonte' Graham mic'd up | Pelicans vs. Hornets 3/11/22
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham mic'd up | Pelicans vs. Hornets 3/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham Mic'd up vs. the Charlotte Hornets ()3/11/2022.
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:41
Devonte' Graham drains the triple off the inbounds | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham drains the triple off the inbounds | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham makes it splash from downtown off the nice inbounds play vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:11
Herb Jones pretty pass to Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones pretty pass to Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas dunks home the dime from forward Herbert Jones vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:16
Herb Jones posterizes Plumlee | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones posterizes Plumlee | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the poster dunk vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
Mar 11, 2022  |  00:25
Trey Murphy III on logging more minutes | Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround 3-11-22
Now Playing

Trey Murphy III on logging more minutes | Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround 3-11-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III speaks with the media following shootaround on March 11, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Mar 11, 2022  |  01:34
Devonte' Graham on missing Brandon Ingram & CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround 3-11-22
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham on missing Brandon Ingram & CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround 3-11-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media following shootaround on March 11, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Mar 11, 2022  |  03:11
CJ McCollum on missing Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Postgame 3-9-22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum on missing Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Postgame 3-9-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following Wednesday night's loss against the Orlando Magic.
Mar 9, 2022  |  03:22
Jonas Valanciunas on shooting struggles | Pelicans Postgame 3-9-22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas on shooting struggles | Pelicans Postgame 3-9-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks following Wednesday night's loss against the Orlando Magic.
Mar 9, 2022  |  03:13
Willie Green on the tough loss | Pelicans Postgame 3-9-22
Now Playing

Willie Green on the tough loss | Pelicans Postgame 3-9-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Wednesday night's loss against the Orlando Magic.
Mar 9, 2022  |  05:06
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Orlando Magic
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Orlando Magic

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Orlando Magic
Mar 9, 2022  |  01:58
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 30 points vs. Orlando Magic
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 30 points vs. Orlando Magic

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 30 points vs. Orlando Magic
Mar 9, 2022  |  02:04
Jonas Valanciunas and-one | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas and-one | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22

Jonas Valanciunas and-one
Mar 9, 2022  |  00:16
Jose Alvarado 2 | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado 2 | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22

Jose Alvarado 2
Mar 9, 2022  |  00:14
Jonas Valanciunas 2 off the CJ McCollum assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas 2 off the CJ McCollum assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22

Jonas Valanciunas 2 off the CJ McCollum assist
Mar 9, 2022  |  00:18
CJ McCollum with the mid-range jumper | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum with the mid-range jumper | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22

CJ McCollum with the mid-range jumper
Mar 9, 2022  |  00:16
Herb Jones with the dunk | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Now Playing

Herb Jones with the dunk | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22

Herb Jones with the dunk
Mar 9, 2022  |  00:16
Antonio Daniels one-on-one interview with Naji Marshall
Now Playing

Antonio Daniels one-on-one interview with Naji Marshall

Bally Sports color analyst Antonio Daniel sits down for an one-on-one interview with New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall.
Mar 9, 2022  |  01:40
Trey Murphy III with the slam off the Naji Marshall feed | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Now Playing

Trey Murphy III with the slam off the Naji Marshall feed | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22

Trey Murphy III with the slam off the Naji Marshall feed
Mar 9, 2022  |  00:23
CJ McCollum makes a 3 off the Jonas Valanciunas assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum makes a 3 off the Jonas Valanciunas assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22

CJ McCollum makes a 3 off the Jonas Valanciunas assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Mar 9, 2022  |  00:10
Willy Hernangomez on Ingram's absence, next matchup | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez on Ingram's absence, next matchup | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
Mar 8, 2022  |  02:25
Willie Green on team's loss vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
Now Playing

Willie Green on team's loss vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
Mar 8, 2022  |  02:07
Devonte' Graham on team defense in Memphis loss | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham on team defense in Memphis loss | Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2022.
Mar 8, 2022  |  02:29
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez tallies 17 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/8/22
Now Playing

Highlights: Willy Hernangomez tallies 17 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez tallied 17 points and nine boards in the team's road loss vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
Mar 8, 2022  |  01:26
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/8/22
Now Playing

Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scored 32 points in the team's road loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Mar 8, 2022  |  02:00
Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado steal and score | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks up the steal and runs the floor for the fast break bucket.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:13
Willy Hernangomez reverse bucket | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez reverse bucket | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez finishes with the reverse for the second chance score.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:09
CJ McCollum at the buzzer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum at the buzzer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hits the buzzer beater to close out the first half.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:12
Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/822
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/822

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks Ja Morant's pocket and feeds Herbert Jones for the fast break slam.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:12
CJ McCollum dials in from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum dials in from deep | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights 3/8/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum shows off the handles before draining the three.
Mar 8, 2022  |  00:16

Related Content

Pelicans

podcast audio

new orleans pelicans podcast

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter