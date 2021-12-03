Mark Medina on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 3, 2021
NBA.com's Mark Medina joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss his article on Brandon Ingram. Medina touched on Ingram's commitment to New Orleans, perfecting his craft on the court, and remain a model professional in New Orleans through the season's ups and downs.
Willie Green gives Zion Williamson update | Pelicans Practice 12-2-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green shares an update on Zion Williamson following Pelicans practice on December 2, 2021.
| 03:14
Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Interview 12-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 1, 2021.
| 03:18
Willie Green | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Interview 12-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 1, 2021.
| 02:35
Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Interview 12-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 1, 2021.
| 02:00
Brandon Ingram scores 28 points | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with 28 points vs. the Dallas Mavericks (12/1/2021).
| 01:55
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 12-1-2021
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game highlights from Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
| 02:59
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 12-1-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 4th quarter highlights (12/1/2021).
| 01:32
Nickeil to Jaxson Hayes alley-oop dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishes the alley-oop dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (12-1-2021).
| 00:09
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 12-1-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 3rd quarter highlights (12/1/2021).
| 02:05
Brandon Ingram with 11 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Dallas Mavericks 12-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram 3rd quarter highlights vs. the Dallas Mavericks (12/1/2021).
| 00:39
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 12-1-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 1st quarter highlights (12/1/2021).
| 01:33
Devonte' Graham BIG impact to start the 2nd | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham was on fire to start the 2nd quarter vs. the Dallas Mavericks (12/1/2021).
| 00:45
Kira Lewis Jr. beats the buzzer from distance | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. beats the buzzer on a deep three pointer vs. the Dallas Mavericks (12/1/2021).
| 00:12
Brandon Ingram mid-range game on point | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's mid-range game is on point vs. the Dallas Mavericks (12/1/2021).
| 00:38
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 12-1-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 1st quarter highlights (12/1/2021).
| 01:16
Garrett Temple on keys to recent wins, Jonas Valanciunas's game | Pelicans Shootaround 12-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks following Wednesday's shootaround ahead of the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 1st.
| 03:54
Willy Hernangomez on bench production | Pelicans Shootaround 12-1-21
Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks to the media following shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 1st.
| 02:05
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 3
An all-access behind the scenes look at the New Orleans Pelicans as Willie Green returns to Phoenix for the first time as a head coach and the Pelicans continue to fight and get healthy. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.
| 08:28
24 Seconds with Brandon Ingram presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about what completes his outfits, his guilty pleasure food, and more.
| 00:40
Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 06:10
Willie Green | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 10:29
Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 07:48
Herbert Jones | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 03:33
Game Recap: Pelicans 123, Clippers 104
Jonas Valanciunas recorded a career-high 39 points (7-8 3pt FG), along with 15 rebounds for the Pelicans as they defeated the Clippers, 123-104. Brandon Ingram added 27 points and seven rebounds for t
| 00:01
Nightly Notable: Jonas Valanciunas | Nov. 29
Jonas Valanciunas shoots 7-for-7 from 3-point en route to a career-high 39 points along with 15 rebounds in a win over the Clippers.
| 00:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 27 points vs. LA Clippers 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallies 27 points in the team's win vs. the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores career-high 39 points vs. LA Clippers 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas racked up a career-high 39 points in the team's win vs. the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 00:01
Jonas Valanciunas On-Court Postgame Interview | 11/29/21 vs. LA Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with Jen Hale following his career-night in the team's win over the Clippers.
| 01:22
Herbert Jones baseline cut and-1 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones cuts down the baseline and finishes on the reverse.
| 00:22
Garrett Temple beats the buzzer | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple knocks down the triple at the end of the third quarter.
| 00:16
