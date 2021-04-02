Mark Medina on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 2, 2021
Mark Medina, NBA writer for USA Today, joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss Zion Williamson, the playoff race in the Western Conference, and more. Tom Vecchio also joins the show for FanDuel Friday.
Pelicans Ochsner Hero: Dr. Jake Kleinmahon and Jeremiah Eggerson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball surprised our latest Ochsner Heroes Dr. Jake Kleinmahon and Jeremiah Eggerson who overcame kidney and heart surgery.
Pelicans vs. Magic Slo-Mo Highlights 4/1/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Orlando Magic in Game 47 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:10
James Johnson scores 17 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson notched 17 points in Thursday's overtime loss to Orlando.
| 01:21
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Josh Hart 4/1/2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart recaps tonight's overtime loss to the Orlando Magic.
| 05:26
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 4/1/2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker recaps tonight's overtime loss to the Orlando Magic.
| 04:18
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 31 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker notched 31 points in Thursday's overtime loss to Orlando.
| 01:59
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Orlando Magic
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic highlights, 04/01/2021
| 00:01
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4/1/2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps tonight's overtime loss to the Orlando Magic.
| 04:24
Steven Adams put-back score | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams taps in the put-back score in overtime.
| 00:12
Kira Lewis Jr. triple | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker finds Kira Lewis Jr. for the corner triple.
| 00:13
Jaxson Hayes double-pump slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe finds Jaxson Hayes for the acrobatic two-handed slam.
| 00:12
Wes Iwundu steal & slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Wes Iwundu creates the turnover and finishes with a slam on the offensive end.
| 00:12
Jaxson Hayes slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes takes flight for the thunderous one-handed slam.
| 00:08
James Johnson block | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson denies the Orlando layup attempt.
| 00:08
Nickeil Alexander-Walker dunk | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker utilizes the give-and-go with Steven Adams to convert the slam.
| 00:08
Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart gathers the defensive rebound and finishes the layup on the offensive end.
| 00:11
Pelicans-Magic Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 4-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks to the media following the team's shootaround on April 1, 2021.
| 04:52
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Magic | April 1, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Orlando Magic on Thursday, April 1 at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
Kira Lewis Jr. talks improving & learning throughout the season | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/31/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/31/2021. Lewis Jr. talked about his improvements and passion to get better throughout his rookie season.
| 02:10
Stan Van Gundy talks defensive improvements & game plan | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/31/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/31/2021. Van Gundy talked about the defensive improvements the Pelicans have made and the preparations for Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
| 09:40
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 2
Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from the NBA 2020-21 season with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
| 00:30
Pelicans at Celtics Slo-Mo Highlights 3/29/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans win against the Boston Celtics in Game 46 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:06
Teresa Weatherspoon's inspirational path to the NBA
In honor of National Women’s Month, New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon shares her story from her humble beginnings to excelling as a WNBA player and an NBA coach.
| 02:42
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Zion Williamson 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps tonight's victory over the Boston Celtics.
| 04:14
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps tonight's win over the Boston Celtics.
| 05:01
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Josh Hart 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart recaps tonight's win over the Boston Celtics.
| 04:35
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps tonight's win over the Boston Celtics.
| 09:53
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 3-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Boston Celtics, 03/29/2021
| 00:01
