Marc Spears on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 5, 2021
NBA Senior Writer Marc Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss his article about Head Coach Willie Green.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 11/3/2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 04:30
Willie Green | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 11/3/2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 04:55
Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 11/3/2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 03:00
Garrett Temple | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 11/3/2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 04:15
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Sacramento Kings 11-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Sacramento Kings (11-3-2021).
| 03:05
Kira Lewis Jr. floats it off the glass | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. with the pretty floater off the glass vs. the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 00:17
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Sacramento Kings 11-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Sacramento Kings 3rd quarter highlights (11/3/2021).
| 02:20
Kira Lewis Jr. with one of the day's best dunks
Kira Lewis Jr. with one of the day's best dunks, 11/03/2021
| 00:00
Nickeil Alexander-Walker helps extend the lead in the 3rd | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker with a pair of nice buckets in the 3rd quarter vs. the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 00:30
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Sacramento Kings 11-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Sacramento Kings, 11/03/2021
| 00:00
Jonas Valančiūnas starts the 3rd with back to back buckets | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas starts the 3rd quarter with a pair of nice shots vs the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 00:19
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Sacramento Kings 11-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Sacramento Kings 2nd quarter highlights (11/3/2021).
| 01:33
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Sacramento Kings 11-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Sacramento Kings 1st quarter highlights (11/3/2021).
| 02:23
Jaxson Hayes blocks Buddy Hield | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gets the block on Buddy Hield and the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 00:23
Pelicans start game with three triples | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
The New Orleans Pelicans started hot from deep vs. the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).
| 00:41
Josh Hart on second half execution, turnovers | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.
| 06:34
Jonas Valanciunas on defense in first & second half | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.
| 02:28
Willie Green on 4th quarter defense, Herb Jones update | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.
| 04:00
Devonte' Graham on missing Herb Jones' energy in second half | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.
| 01:51
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart scores 16 points in the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns.
| 01:30
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 23 points, 14 rebounds vs. Phoenix Suns 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas racked up 23 points and 14 rebounds in the team's loss to the Phoenix Suns on the road.
| 01:50
Naji Marshall blocks Devin Booker | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall runs the floor and blocks a shot by Suns guard Devin Booker on the fast break.
| 00:18
Jonas Valanciunas soars in for the slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas flies down the lane for the one-handed slam dunk.
| 00:15
Nickeil Alexander-Walker rolls to the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker spin past the defense and banks it off the glass.
| 00:00
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall picks off the inbound pass and runs the floor for the slam.
| 00:14
Jaxson Hayes putback dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes rises up for the putback slam against the Phoenix Suns.
| 00:19
Kira Lewis Jr. fast break finish | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple picks up the steal and finds Kira Lewis Jr. for the fast break lay-up.
| 00:12
Herbert Jones alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones throws down the alley-oop slam on the fast break.
| 00:10
Devonte' Graham on injury status, winning in Phoenix | Pelicans Shootaround 11-2-21
Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks to the media at the team's shootaround on Tuesday about his injury status, the long road trip, and the importance of winning in Phoenix.
| 01:32
Pelicans unveil subtle remix of City Edition uniform for 2021-22 season
The New Orleans Pelicans unveiled their new City Edition uniform in celebration of the NBA's 75th anniversary season. Part of Nike’s "Moments Mixtape" program, it remixed their core uniforms into a fresh, clean look that puts NOLA front and center.
| 00:44
