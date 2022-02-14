Marc Spears on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 14, 2022
Marc Spears (Senior NBA Writer, ESPN's The Undefeated) joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss CJ McCollum and the Western Conference play-in race.
Devonte' Graham on rhythm with CJ McCollum, Raptors lineup | Pelicans Shootaround 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media following shootaround practice ahead of the team's game against the Toronto Raptors on February 14, 2022.
Gary Clark on playoff race, home stand with new teammates | Pelicans Shootaround 2/14/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark speaks with the media following shootaround practice ahead of the team's game against the Toronto Raptors on February 14, 2022.
Pelicans make their Sunday football predictions between Cincinnati and Los Angeles
Who do Willie Green and Pelicans players have in the big game on Sunday: Cincinnati or Los Angeles? Family, hometown, college ties, rooting against teammates, and the Griddy are all factors in the squad's picks.
Game Recap: Spurs 124, Pelicans 114 - Feb. 12, 2022
The Spurs defeated the Pelicans, 124-114. Dejounte Murray recorded 31 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists for the Spurs in the victory, while CJ McCollum tallied a season-high 36 points, along with
Willie Green talks rotations in loss | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on February 12, 2022.
CJ McCollum on learning a new system | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame 2-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on February 12, 2022.
Herb Jones on loss to San Antonio | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame 2-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on February 12, 2022.
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the San Antonio Spurs from Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 17 points vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 22 points vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022). Ingram scored 22 points.
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 36 points vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022). McCollum scored 36 points.
Gary Clark with a BIG block and a pair of triples | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Gary Clark comes up with a pair of three pointers and a big block in the fourth quarter vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Nice hands from Herb Jones leads to CJ McCollum triple | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the steal and guard CJ McCollum finishing from three on the other end vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Jonas Valanciunas strong 3rd quarters vs San Antonio | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas put up nine points in the 3rd quarter vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Brandon Ingram showing dominance on back-to-back plays | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram showing off his well-rounded game on back-to-back plays vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
CJ McCollum with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum with 12 points in the 1st quarter vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Herb Jones scoops it in through contact | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones gets into the paint off the dribble and finishes the and-1 vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Naji Marshall beats the first quarter buzzer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Naji Marshall beats the first quarter buzzer!
Great ball movement leads to big Jaxson Hayes dunk | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Great ball movement from the New Orleans Pelicans ends in a big time Jaxson Hayes dunk vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Brandon Ingram signature fadeaway and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram takes the contact on the drive and finishes the fadeaway and-1 vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
CJ McCollum smooth off the dribble and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum deceptively gets in the paint and finishes high off the glass through contact vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Willy Hernangomez on Jaxson Hayes, CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice 2-11-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks to the media following practice on 2-11-22.
Willie Green on limiting turnovers, generating good looks | Pelicans Practice 2-11-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on 2-11-22.
CJ McCollum on his Pelicans debut | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following the loss to the Miami Heat on 2-10-22.
Brandon Ingram on playing with CJ McCollum | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following the loss to the Miami Heat on 2-10-22.
Jose Alvarado on tough loss to Miami | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks following the loss to the Miami Heat on 2-10-22.
Willie Green on team learning how to play with new teammates | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following the loss to the Miami Heat on 2-10-22.
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 15 points vs. Miami Heat
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 17 points vs. Miami Heat
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. Miami Heat
