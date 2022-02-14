Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Marc Spears on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 14, 2022

Posted: Feb 14, 2022

Marc Spears (Senior NBA Writer, ESPN's The Undefeated) joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss CJ McCollum and the Western Conference play-in race.



Devonte' Graham on rhythm with CJ McCollum, Raptors lineup | Pelicans Shootaround 2/14/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media following shootaround practice ahead of the team's game against the Toronto Raptors on February 14, 2022.

Devonte' Graham on rhythm with CJ McCollum, Raptors lineup | Pelicans Shootaround 2/14/22
Devonte' Graham on rhythm with CJ McCollum, Raptors lineup | Pelicans Shootaround 2/14/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media following shootaround practice ahead of the team's game against the Toronto Raptors on February 14, 2022.
Feb 14, 2022  |  02:38
Gary Clark on playoff race, home stand with new teammates | Pelicans Shootaround 2/14/22
Gary Clark on playoff race, home stand with new teammates | Pelicans Shootaround 2/14/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark speaks with the media following shootaround practice ahead of the team's game against the Toronto Raptors on February 14, 2022.
Feb 14, 2022  |  03:21
Pelicans make their Sunday football predictions between Cincinnati and Los Angeles
Pelicans make their Sunday football predictions between Cincinnati and Los Angeles

Who do Willie Green and Pelicans players have in the big game on Sunday: Cincinnati or Los Angeles? Family, hometown, college ties, rooting against teammates, and the Griddy are all factors in the squad's picks.
Feb 13, 2022  |  01:39
Game Recap: Spurs 124, Pelicans 114 - Feb. 12, 2022
Game Recap: Spurs 124, Pelicans 114 - Feb. 12, 2022

The Spurs defeated the Pelicans, 124-114. Dejounte Murray recorded 31 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists for the Spurs in the victory, while CJ McCollum tallied a season-high 36 points, along with
Feb 12, 2022  |  00:01
Willie Green talks rotations in loss | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame
Willie Green talks rotations in loss | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on February 12, 2022.
Feb 12, 2022  |  04:06
CJ McCollum on learning a new system | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame 2-12-22
CJ McCollum on learning a new system | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame 2-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on February 12, 2022.
Feb 12, 2022  |  07:55
Herb Jones on loss to San Antonio | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame 2-12-22
Herb Jones on loss to San Antonio | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame 2-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on February 12, 2022.
Feb 12, 2022  |  02:20
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the San Antonio Spurs from Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Feb 12, 2022  |  03:00
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 17 points vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 17 points vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Feb 12, 2022  |  01:29
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 22 points vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 22 points vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022). Ingram scored 22 points.
Feb 12, 2022  |  02:01
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 36 points vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 36 points vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022). McCollum scored 36 points.
Feb 12, 2022  |  02:01
Gary Clark with a BIG block and a pair of triples | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Gary Clark with a BIG block and a pair of triples | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Gary Clark comes up with a pair of three pointers and a big block in the fourth quarter vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Feb 12, 2022  |  00:29
Nice hands from Herb Jones leads to CJ McCollum triple | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Nice hands from Herb Jones leads to CJ McCollum triple | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the steal and guard CJ McCollum finishing from three on the other end vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Feb 12, 2022  |  00:13
Jonas Valanciunas strong 3rd quarters vs San Antonio | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas strong 3rd quarters vs San Antonio | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas put up nine points in the 3rd quarter vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Feb 12, 2022  |  00:43
Brandon Ingram showing dominance on back-to-back plays | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Brandon Ingram showing dominance on back-to-back plays | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram showing off his well-rounded game on back-to-back plays vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Feb 12, 2022  |  00:35
CJ McCollum with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22
CJ McCollum with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. San Antonio Spurs 2-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum with 12 points in the 1st quarter vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Feb 12, 2022  |  01:14
Herb Jones scoops it in through contact | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Herb Jones scoops it in through contact | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones gets into the paint off the dribble and finishes the and-1 vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Feb 12, 2022  |  00:23
Naji Marshall beats the first quarter buzzer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Naji Marshall beats the first quarter buzzer | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

Naji Marshall beats the first quarter buzzer!
Feb 12, 2022  |  00:00
Great ball movement leads to big Jaxson Hayes dunk | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Great ball movement leads to big Jaxson Hayes dunk | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

Great ball movement from the New Orleans Pelicans ends in a big time Jaxson Hayes dunk vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Feb 12, 2022  |  00:52
Brandon Ingram signature fadeaway and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
Brandon Ingram signature fadeaway and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram takes the contact on the drive and finishes the fadeaway and-1 vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Feb 12, 2022  |  00:21
CJ McCollum smooth off the dribble and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights
CJ McCollum smooth off the dribble and-1 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum deceptively gets in the paint and finishes high off the glass through contact vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2/12/2022).
Feb 12, 2022  |  00:18
Willy Hernangomez on Jaxson Hayes, CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice 2-11-22
Willy Hernangomez on Jaxson Hayes, CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice 2-11-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks to the media following practice on 2-11-22.
Feb 11, 2022  |  05:07
Willie Green on limiting turnovers, generating good looks | Pelicans Practice 2-11-22
Willie Green on limiting turnovers, generating good looks | Pelicans Practice 2-11-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on 2-11-22.
Feb 11, 2022  |  04:56
CJ McCollum on his Pelicans debut | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22
CJ McCollum on his Pelicans debut | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following the loss to the Miami Heat on 2-10-22.
Feb 10, 2022  |  08:34
Brandon Ingram on playing with CJ McCollum | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22
Brandon Ingram on playing with CJ McCollum | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following the loss to the Miami Heat on 2-10-22.
Feb 10, 2022  |  04:43
Jose Alvarado on tough loss to Miami | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22
Jose Alvarado on tough loss to Miami | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks following the loss to the Miami Heat on 2-10-22.
Feb 10, 2022  |  03:41
Willie Green on team learning how to play with new teammates | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22
Willie Green on team learning how to play with new teammates | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following the loss to the Miami Heat on 2-10-22.
Feb 10, 2022  |  03:32
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 15 points vs. Miami Heat
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 15 points vs. Miami Heat

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 15 points vs. Miami Heat
Feb 10, 2022  |  01:52
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 17 points vs. Miami Heat
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 17 points vs. Miami Heat

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 17 points vs. Miami Heat
Feb 10, 2022  |  01:20
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. Miami Heat
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. Miami Heat

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. Miami Heat
Feb 10, 2022  |  01:44

