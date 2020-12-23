New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Marc Spears on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 23, 2020

Posted: Dec 23, 2020

Marc Spears from ESPN's 'The Undefeated,' joins the show to discuss his recent article, "Why new Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy is speaking out." Marc also covers the changes on the Pelicans and his thoughts ahead of the team's season opener against the Toronto Raptors.



Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans win over the Toronto Raptors | Pelicans Post-Practice

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/24/2020.

Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans win over the Toronto Raptors | Pelicans Post-Practice
Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans win over the Toronto Raptors | Pelicans Post-Practice

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/24/2020.
Dec 24, 2020  |  06:37
Eric Bledsoe on the Pelicans season opener against the Raptors | Pelicans Post-Practice
Eric Bledsoe on the Pelicans season opener against the Raptors | Pelicans Post-Practice

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/24/2020.
Dec 24, 2020  |  03:17
Steven Adams on improving defensively and playing more consistent | Pelicans Post-Practice
Steven Adams on improving defensively and playing more consistent | Pelicans Post-Practice

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/24/2020.
Dec 24, 2020  |  03:43
Pelicans vs. Raptors Slo-Mo Highlights (12/23/20)
Pelicans vs. Raptors Slo-Mo Highlights (12/23/20)

Slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' opening night win over the Toronto Raptors in game 1 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Dec 24, 2020  |  00:50
Gayle Benson Holiday Bike Giveaway 2020 | Pelicans in the Community
Gayle Benson Holiday Bike Giveaway 2020 | Pelicans in the Community

New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson gave away a total of 150 bikes this holiday season in New Orleans, Lake Charles and Laurel, Miss.
Dec 24, 2020  |  01:10
Pelicans players share their Christmas memories
Pelicans players share their Christmas memories

As the team heads into their 2020-2021 NBA Christmas Day game against the Miami Heat, your Pelicans players share their fond holiday memories and name which of their teammates should be placed on the naughty or nice list.
Dec 24, 2020  |  03:05
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 12/23/20
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 12/23/20

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about taking what the defense gives him following a near triple-double in the win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
Dec 23, 2020  |  05:13
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 113, Raptors 99
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 113, Raptors 99

The Pelicans defeated the Raptors, 113-99. Brandon Ingram led the way for the Pelicans with 24 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists, while Zion Williamson added 15 points and 10 rebounds in the victor
Dec 23, 2020  |  00:01
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 12/23/20
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 12/23/20

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the defense taking over in the second half following the win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
Dec 23, 2020  |  02:20
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: JJ Redick 12/23/20
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: JJ Redick 12/23/20

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick talks about execution, ability to get stops defensively following the win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
Dec 23, 2020  |  04:10
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 12/23/20
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 12/23/20

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the Pelicans' ability to close out the game following the win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
Dec 23, 2020  |  04:26
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 12/23/20
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 12/23/20

New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the Pelicans' overall performance in his team's season-opening win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
Dec 23, 2020  |  07:05
JJ Redick knocks down six threes vs. Raptors
JJ Redick knocks down six threes vs. Raptors

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick scores 23 points including six three-pointers in the team's season-opening win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
Dec 23, 2020  |  01:15
Zion Williamson tallies 15 points in win over Raptors
Zion Williamson tallies 15 points in win over Raptors

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson posts 15 points & 10 rebounds in the team's season-opening win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
Dec 23, 2020  |  01:52
Brandon Ingram posts 24 points and 11 assists vs. Raptors
Brandon Ingram posts 24 points and 11 assists vs. Raptors

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram posts 24 points & 11 assists in the team's season opening win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
Dec 23, 2020  |  01:55
JJ Redick four-point play | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
JJ Redick four-point play | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick buries the corner triple through contact to convert the four-point play.
Dec 23, 2020  |  00:11
Steven Adams Euro Step | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
Steven Adams Euro Step | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams uses the Euro Step to score the bucket.
Dec 23, 2020  |  00:13
JJ Redick three | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
JJ Redick three | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick steps up and knocks down thee wing three.
Dec 23, 2020  |  00:11
Brandon Ingram triple | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
Brandon Ingram triple | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram sinks the triple, extending the Pelicans lead to 88-79 at the end of the third quarter.
Dec 23, 2020  |  00:08
Eric Bledsoe assists to Josh Hart for three | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
Eric Bledsoe assists to Josh Hart for three | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe kicks to Josh Hart who knocks down the triple.
Dec 23, 2020  |  00:13
Zion Williamson block | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
Zion Williamson block | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson denies the Raptors' shot attempt at the rim.
Dec 23, 2020  |  00:11
Zion Williamson two-handed slam | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
Zion Williamson two-handed slam | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the two-handed dunk off of the Jaxson Hayes assist.
Dec 23, 2020  |  00:11
Steven Adams dunk | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
Steven Adams dunk | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams cleans up the offensive rebound and slams it home.
Dec 23, 2020  |  00:14
Ready for Season 2: Zion Williamson Highlights
Ready for Season 2: Zion Williamson Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson made a splash in this rookie NBA season. Check out the highlights and see what's in store for Year 2.
Dec 23, 2020  |  00:51
Wheels Up: Pelicans take off for 2020-2021 season opener
Wheels Up: Pelicans take off for 2020-2021 season opener

Get a look from the tarmac as your New Orleans Pelicans take off for Tampa for their 2020-2021 NBA season opener against the Toronto Raptors.
Dec 22, 2020  |  00:22
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball gifts backpacks to Rivarde Juvenile Detention Home
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball gifts backpacks to Rivarde Juvenile Detention Home

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball gifts backpacks filled with Pelicans gear and hygiene products to Rivarde Juvenile Detention Home as part of our Season of Giving.
Dec 22, 2020  |  00:52
Eric Bledsoe on preparing for the 2020-21 NBA regular season | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
Eric Bledsoe on preparing for the 2020-21 NBA regular season | Pelicans Training Camp 2020

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/22/2020.
Dec 22, 2020  |  03:40
Zion Williamson talks expectations for 2020-21 NBA season | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
Zion Williamson talks expectations for 2020-21 NBA season | Pelicans Training Camp 2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/22/2020.
Dec 22, 2020  |  04:40
Stan Van Gundy previews the Pelicans’ first regular season game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
Stan Van Gundy previews the Pelicans’ first regular season game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/22/2020.
Dec 22, 2020  |  06:05
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gifts backpacks to Boys Town Louisiana
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gifts backpacks to Boys Town Louisiana

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gifts backpacks filled with Pelicans gear and hygiene products to Boys Town Louisiana as a Christmas donation.
Dec 21, 2020  |  00:41

